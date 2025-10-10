Top 7 Cool Machines from PACK EXPO Las Vegas You May Have Missed

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, earlier this month, innovation took center stage as exhibitors unveiled a new wave of equipment designed for automation, intelligence, and efficiency that will transform plant floors across industries.
Whether you missed them on the show floor or just want a closer look, here’s a roundup of the breakthroughs that caught our editors’ attention, with a particular eye on technologies that might be of interest in contract packaging and contract manufacturing facilities.
Be sure to click on each link to view a quick video demo of each technology.
- Polypack unveiled an innovative unwrapper machine designed to boost productivity with variety pack repacking. The unwrapper will cut and remove film automatically from single-flavor trays to help variety packers automate a process that is typically done by a series of manual laborers with knives.
- Formic debuted a small robotic floor cleaner that can clean up to 20,000 square feet of facility space. The unit can run with lights out, offering the ability for facilities to replace, augment, or support existing sanitation departments, allowing the robot to focus on high-traffic areas or areas of the plant that get dirty the fastest.
- Eriez’ SenseGuard X-ray inspection system combines high-definition imaging with AI-enhanced analysis can help co-mans detect metallic and nonmetallic contaminants while also verifying fill levels, seal integrity, and missing components.
- Morrison Container Handling Solutions introduced its new robotic container orienting system that combines agility with Morrison’s deep expertise in timing screw container manipulation.
- Markem-Imaje highlighted its GS1 Digital Link, based on Colos software, which embeds real-time, enterprise data into 2D codes—boosting retailer compliance, supply chain efficiency, and consumer engagement while enabling recalls, traceability, and dynamic product experiences.
- Serpa showcased a standout success story with CPG brand Clean Control, maker of OdoBan deodorizing and sanitizing liquids. The company credits Serpa’s drop packer—ProMach’s first of its kind—for delivering smooth, servo-driven operation with single-dial changeovers, ergonomic quick-swap grids, and 98% uptime. The system packs bottles of cleaner safely and efficiently, while providing the flexibility to scale production as demand from major retail partners grows.
- beRobox displayed what it billed as “the first plug-and-play industrial robot palletizer,” built with an industrial FANUC robot that can be installed in under an hour and quickly configured to handle multiple SKUs with ease.
