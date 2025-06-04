Swedish Dairy Optimizes Marking to Match Its Green Mission

Swedish dairy and brewery Wapnö finds a reliable, low-maintenance solution for marking its products that supports both traceability and sustainability across its operations.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jun 4, 2025
Wapnö’s closed-loop dairy system is now complemented by a low-waste, energy-efficient coding solution that supports its broader sustainability goals.
Leibinger

At Wapnö farm in Halmstad, Sweden, sustainability isn’t an add-on; it’s embedded in every aspect of production. From its on-site biogas plant and regional distribution model to its integrated dairy, brewery, and greenhouse operations, Wapnö continually seeks to reduce waste, energy use, and environmental impact. That same philosophy now extends to its product marking system, where the farm has adopted the IQJET continuous inkjet printer from Leibinger to improve efficiency and reduce resource consumption. 

After trying several coding and marking systems that failed to meet expectations, Wapnö selected the IQJET based on its ability to withstand a its harsh environment while aligning with the farm’s long-term sustainability goals. The printer is now used across a variety of packaging formats—milk cartons, yogurt cups, beer cans, and glass bottles—delivering reliable batch coding and best-before date marking essential for product traceability.

A carton of Wapnö milk receives its batch and best-before code using the IQJET continuous inkjet printer.A carton of Wapnö milk receives its batch and best-before code using the IQJET continuous inkjet printer.Leibinger

