Metering System Solves Date Coding Woes for Olly Containers

To fix inconsistent date coding for Olly supplements, co-man MSI turned to a Morrison CHS metering system for accurate container placement.

Casey Flanagan
May 19, 2025
A timing screw squares Olly containers over the date coder before releasing them down the conveyor 8.25 inches apart.
Image provided by Morrison CHS

Facing date coding trouble on a line of supplements for its CM/CP customer Olly, contract manufacturer MSI needed a solution to set the containers at the right place and time.

The contract nutraceutical manufacturer and packager had encountered a challenge of consistently applying date codes to the underside of full and capped Olly plastic containers, according to equipment supplier Morrison Container Handling Solutions. Without reliable spacing and orientation as the containers moved through the date coding process, MSI often had to manually verify proper date code placement.

“The Olly bottles pose a significant challenge being square with round corners,” explains Jeremy Blazek, senior project manager at MSI. “Any drag and coefficient of friction on the conveyor guide rails would cause the bottles to become unstable, creating both illegible and misaligned date codes.”

To alleviate this issue, MSI turned to Morrison to design a metering solution that would improve precision and remove the need for manual code verification.

Metering solution supports both date coding and labeling

