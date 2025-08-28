Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

A3: Food, CPG Robotics Investments in Brief Lull After Pandemic Surge

Common industry knowledge says robotics are revolutionizing packaging operations. But if that’s the case, why would A3’s reporting show a first-half dip in robotic investment by the Food and Consumer Goods segment? Alex Shikany, A3 SVP says there’s a good reason—the market is simply adjusting after CPG robotic investment spikes during the pandemic.

Brianna Guntz
Aug 28, 2025
Getty Images 1421511848
Andriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images

Despite rising costs and geopolitical uncertainties, industrial investment in robotics and automation continues to trend upward across multiple sectors. That’s according to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). Early August A3 released data for the first six months of 2025 revealing that North American companies ordered 17,635 robots valued at $1.094 billion—an increase of 4.3% in units and 7.5% in revenue year-over-year (YoY). 

While sectors like Automotive OEM, Plastics and Rubber, and Pharma are driving this growth, Food and Consumer Goods have seen a decline in robotic investment. In the midst of a multi-industrial growth phase, why is the trend not reflected in the Food and Consumer Goods industry?

Figure 1: Food & Consumer Goods saw an 8% decrease in robotic order growth during the first half of 2025.Figure 1: Food & Consumer Goods saw an 8% decrease in robotic order growth during the first half of 2025.A3

The cause of a 2025 Q1 dip

Alex Shikany, Executive Vice President at A3, attributes COVID-19 as a catalyst for CPG’s swift adoption of robotics during the pandemic era. He explains that a combination of in-person facility closure and increased consumer demand caused many companies to turn towards automated solutions. 

“COVID was a wake up call, especially when you fold over during that period how high demand spiked from consumers,” Shikany says. “The need of these companies to have high throughput and good repeatability with low defects really went through the roof.”Figure 2Figure 2: Q2 saw less of a decrease in Food, CPG, indicating this is not a trend but a result of early automation.A3

Companies in this article
A3
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Related Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Robotics
Through the Line Podcast: Robotic Cookie Multi-pack Automation System
Conveyco And Hai Partnership
Robotics
Conveyco Teams Up With Hai Robotics to Revolutionize Warehouse Automation
20250729 Pw Website 32 Banner
Robotics
The Halo Advantage: Automatic Testing for Metal Detectors
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
The 2D code, as a new identifier, improves inventory management, sustainability, traceability, security, consumer engagement, and, of course, packaging.
Coding & Marking
Cerveza Charro Pioneers 2D Code Adoption on Its Labels
In a sector where authenticity and transparency are highly valued, this Mexican beer—ranked among the best lagers in the world—adopted of two-dimensional codes on its labels in a pioneering move for Mexico and the world.
Getty Images 1421511848
Robotics
A3: Food, CPG Robotics Investments in Brief Lull After Pandemic Surge
Abel draws a clear line between saying “I recycle” and saying, “I’m a recycler.” One is an action. The other is part of how someone sees themselves. That identity shift is what makes behavior stick.
Recycling
Behavioral Science Meets the Blue Bin
This 14-head combination scale drops 5-lb portions of Frozen French fries into a vertical form/fill/seal system below.
Bagging & Pouching
Vertical Bagger Helps French Fry Maker Scale Up
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Exclusive access: Packaging World editor-curated reports revealing PACK EXPO's most groundbreaking technologies across food, healthcare, and machinery sectors. Each report features truly innovative solutions selected from hundreds of exhibitors by our expert team. Transform your operations with just one click.
Access Now
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Products
Morrison’s new Robotic Orienting System
Morrison Container Handling Solutions to Debut Two New Machines at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
The automation machinery company is set to showcase its redesigned Screw Denester and new Robotic Orienting Solution in Booth W-3522.
BERHALTER Swiss Die-Cutting to Showcase Advanced Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Loma Systems to Showcase the Latest in Inspection Technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »