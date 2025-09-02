AI’s Impact on Robotics in Packaging: Smart Automation Meets Real-World Productivity

Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Matt Reynolds
Sep 2, 2025
ABB

At the beginning of 2025, the Germany-based International Federation of Robotics (IFR) predicted the top five robotics trends that it expected to see unfold over the coming year. Now that we’re on the back stretch of 2025, boy did those experts turn out to be on target when they picked analytical, generative, and physical AI to aid robots as their number one area of impact.

“By leveraging diverse AI technologies, robotics can perform a wide range of tasks more efficiently: Analytical AI enables robots to process and analyze large amounts of data collected by their sensors. This helps to manage variability and unpredictability in the external environment, in high mix/low-volume’ production as well as in public environments. Robots equipped with vision systems, for example, analyze past tasks to identify patterns and optimize their operations for greater accuracy and speed,” the organization said in a release.

“Robot and chip manufacturers recently are investing in the development of dedicated hardware and software that simulate real-world environments. This so-called Physical AI allows robots to train themselves in virtual environments and operate by experience, rather than programming. These Generative AI projects aim to create a “ChatGPT moment” for Physical AI. This AI-driven robotics simulation technology will advance in traditional industrial environments as well as in service robotics applications,” IFR predicted omnisciently.

Let’s zoom into packaging robotics. Today, as packaging lines face increasing complexity—from SKU proliferation to labor volatility—robots and cobots infused with artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer futuristic experiments. They're operational tools delivering real productivity gains, particularly for brand owners and CPGs operating in high-mix, low-volume (HMLV) environments. Below, we break down how the latest generation of AI-enhanced robots, vision systems, mobile platforms, and control software are helping packaging professionals streamline changeovers, scale internal logistics, and drive flexible automation across packaging and fulfillment operations.

AMRs with Intelligence

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) have evolved from simple point-to-point movers into intelligent systems capable of decision-making on the fly—especially useful in packaging-adjacent spaces like distribution centers (DCs), warehouses, or end-of-line material handling zones.

ABB’s Flexley Mover P603 is a compact AMR that blends high payload capacity with AI-enabled navigation. It transports up to 1,500 kg and is guided by Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), enabling it to self-map its surroundings and adapt to changing environments—no fixed markers or floor guides required. The robot’s onboard AI continuously recalculates load distribution and route optimization based on center-of-gravity sensing, delivering sub-centimeter positioning accuracy.

For packaging environments, especially those connected to fulfillment operations, this intelligence provides a means of automating material movement between zones—such as conveying corrugate, pallets, totes, or kitted components between primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging stations. ABB’s AMR Studio 4.0 simplifies deployment via drag-and-drop programming, while its Fleet Manager synchronizes multi-robot coordination across complex layouts.

AgiloxAgiloxMeanwhile, Agilox’s OFL (Omnidirectional Free Lifter) brings a decentralized AI approach to mobile robotics. The vehicle autonomously lifts and transports pallets up to 800 kg, but it’s the X-SWARM AI software that gives it a unique edge. Instead of relying on a centralized traffic controller, each OFL communicates peer-to-peer in real time, sharing location, intent, and task updates. This allows fleets to dynamically reroute, reassign, and balance loads as packaging conditions change.

For CPGs managing high-throughput operations with frequent layout adjustments—such as alternating packaging cell configurations or seasonal line retooling—the OFL system eliminates infrastructure rigidity. Its intelligence also provides a foundation for future predictive maintenance and simulation-driven layout planning, making it an infrastructure-light option for modern fulfillment-enabled packaging hubs.

Vision-Driven intelligence: AI at EoaT

Machine vision, powered by AI, is unlocking new levels of precision for robotic arms tasked with inspection, pick-and-place, and final packout or palletization. These tools help overcome challenges like part variability, improper orientation, or surface inconsistencies that previously required human intervention.

Oxipital AiOxipitalThe VX2 Vision System from Oxipital AI merges high-resolution 2D and 3D imaging into a compact unit designed to be mounted on industrial or collaborative robots. Its AI engine enables real-time decisions like defect detection, object classification, and dynamic orientation adjustments—without requiring separate software or hardware to process the image stream.

