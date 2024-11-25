View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Survey: Adding AI chat to Packaging and Processing Machinery

What if your packaging and processing equipment had an AI-powered chat assistant? A ChatGPT-style interace could guide operators, making it easier to troubleshoot problems and reduce downtime. Share your insights.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 25, 2024

Given challenges in workforce retention, quality/expertise and language/literacy, adding a ChatGPT-style interactive AI chat to your packaging and processing equipment could make it easier for operators to interact with the machine to prevent or respond to challenges that cause downtime. Please take this survey to let us know 

 

Complete our quick survey and share your thoughts on this topic. The first 100 responses will be entered to win a $150 Amazon gift card—just in time for the holidays. Everyone who takes the survey will receive an advance copy of the results.



AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Rev Lebaredian (right), VP of omniverse and simulation tech at Nvidia, joined Rockwell CEO Blake Moret on stage to address AI in industrial automation.
Digital Transformation
Nvidia's Rev Lebaredian Ushers AI into Industrial Automation with Rockwell
(from left) Jerel Williams and Juan Lua, automation managers at Danone, discuss FactoryTalk AssetCentre with Sharath Chander Reddy Baddam, software product engineer, Rockwell.
Digital Transformation
AI Integration for Danone’s Factory Automation Data Management Tool?
A prototype of a digital display label attached to a vial containing a drug for a clinical trial.
Digital Transformation
Digital Display Labels Set to Transform the Clinical Supply Chain
Meet High Demands for Plastic-Free, Compostable, and Recyclable Packaging Solutions With Foopak
Meet High Demands for Plastic-Free, Compostable, and Recyclable Packaging Solutions With Foopak
Machinery Basics
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Top Stories
Snack producer survey participants noted a need for more automation that can accommodate things like troubleshooting or new product innovations.
Packaging line integration
What Snack Producers Want in Their Machinery
Consumer trends like on-the-go products are swaying snack producers’ needs in both packaging and processing machinery.
Paxiom
PACK EXPO
Poplok Tray Former
Designs by Daria V. (l.) and G@rry
Package Design
5 Outside-the-Box Packaging Design Ideas
Baskin-Robbins expects to eliminate about 605 metric tons of fossil-fuel-derived plastic with its switch to sustainable solutions in Australia.
Bio-based
Baskin-Robbins, Soy Silvestre, and Whatrr Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Solutions
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Connected Workforce Report
Products
Hdl Va 559sq
Air Powered Conveyor
EXAIR's Heavy Duty Line Vac is a powerful, maintenance-free conveyor that transports materials through hoses or tubes, making it ideal for various industrial applications.
Stand Up Pouch Machine Earns Packaging Award
Custom PLC Interface Module
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
Downloads
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
