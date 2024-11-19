View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
View all the latest news and innovations from PACK EXPO International 2024

Digital Display Labels Set to Transform the Clinical Supply Chain

At the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging Congress, Merck and Johnson & Johnson discuss digital display labels, a promising technology poised to enhance clinical supply chains.

Anne Marie Mohan
Nov 19, 2024
A prototype of a digital display label attached to a vial containing a drug for a clinical trial.
A prototype of a digital display label attached to a vial containing a drug for a clinical trial.

One of the most exciting presentations at this year’s AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging Congress was a panel featuring Matt Bolton, director of global clinical supply technology innovation from Merck, and Pieter Piron, manufacturing science and technology engineer for Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, who unveiled a collaborative effort to modernize the pharmaceutical sector using digital display labels. This technology, though not new, is being repurposed to address the unique challenges faced in clinical trials, offering a glimpse into a more efficient and adaptable future.

The pharmaceutical industry, often characterized by its stringent regulations and complex supply chains, is ripe for transformation. Bolton and Piron emphasized the critical role of clinical trials in drug development, where speed and accuracy are paramount. Traditional paper labels, with their static content and lengthy production times, have long been a bottleneck. The introduction of digital display labels promises to alleviate these issues by allowing real-time updates and multilingual capabilities, thus reducing waste and improving patient compliance.

The collaboration between Merck and Johnson & Johnson is notable not only for its potential impact, but also for its rarity. In an industry where competition is fierce, the partnership underscores a shared vision for innovation that transcends corporate boundaries. This joint effort, facilitated by the Clinical Supply Leadership Forum, highlights the importance of collaboration in tackling industry-wide challenges.

Digital display labels offer several advantages over traditional methods. They enable dynamic content updates, which are crucial in clinical trials where information such as expiry dates and protocol numbers can change rapidly. This flexibility is particularly beneficial in Phase One trials, where speed is essential to move from concept to patient delivery. Furthermore, the ability to customize labels for different languages and regulatory requirements streamlines the global distribution process, a significant advantage in today's interconnected world.

Despite the promise of digital display labels, challenges remain. The technology's cost is currently higher than that of paper labels, and its integration into existing supply chains requires careful planning and investment. However, the potential benefits in terms of reduced waste, improved compliance, and faster time-to-market make a compelling case for adoption.

The potential for digital display labels extends beyond immediate logistical improvements. By integrating additional features such as temperature and light sensors, these labels could provide real-time data on the environmental conditions of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that they remain within safe parameters throughout their journey. This capability could significantly enhance the reliability of clinical trials, where maintaining the integrity of drug samples is crucial.

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Related Stories
Ideal weight was 500 g, but 499-g underfills were scrap, as were overfills over 508 g. Before and after bell curves show a tighter grouping of fills much closer to the ideal 500-g jar without going under, greatly reducing giveaway and scrap.
Digital Transformation
Unilever Optimizes Hellmann’s Mayo Fill Levels with AI-based Predictive Analytics
Chloe So, co-founder and CEO, PulpaTronics
Digital Transformation
Paperization Extends to Smart Packaging
Avery Dennison showcased its RFID technology on products including apparel, household products, and more at Labelexpo Americas 2024.
Digital Transformation
Guiding Brands Through Walmart’s RFID Mandates
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
(from left) Jerel Williams and Juan Lua, automation managers at Danone, discuss FactoryTalk AssetCentre with Sharath Chander Reddy Baddam, software product engineer, Rockwell.
Digital Transformation
AI Integration for Danone’s Factory Automation Data Management Tool?
Live at Automation Fair: Danone's Jerel Williams & Juan Lua use Rockwell's FactoryTalk AssetCentre for managing industrial automation data across packaging ops. They love it, and explain what works well and how a potential AI integration might improve it.
A prototype of a digital display label attached to a vial containing a drug for a clinical trial.
Digital Transformation
Digital Display Labels Set to Transform the Clinical Supply Chain
Amcor announces intent to buy Berry for $8.4 billion.
Consumer packaged goods
Amcor Acquires Berry for 8.4b, Combining Packaging Giants
Ideal weight was 500 g, but 499-g underfills were scrap, as were overfills over 508 g. Before and after bell curves show a tighter grouping of fills much closer to the ideal 500-g jar without going under, greatly reducing giveaway and scrap.
Digital Transformation
Unilever Optimizes Hellmann’s Mayo Fill Levels with AI-based Predictive Analytics
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
Sponsor Content
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
Read More
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
Custom Plc Interface Module Photo
Custom PLC Interface Module
Weidmuller USA's Custom PLC Interface Module program provides tailored connectivity solutions for various Industry 4.0 applications, enhancing device and field connectivity.
a “Big Ink” system that delivers low costs per Label With Outstanding Speed & Print Quality
Wood-Based PET Pharmaceutical Bottle
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »