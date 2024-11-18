Startup PulpaTronics has found a unique way to make RFID a more sustainable strategy. At the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging World Congress in Amsterdam today, Chloe So, co-founder and CEO of the company discussed the significant waste resulting from current-day RFID solutions and her company’s efforts to find an alternative to non-recyclable RFID materials.

Said So, “So as you all know already, RFID technology has been instrumental in inventory management from supply chain tracking, inventory stock counting, all the way to anti-theft. But maybe you didn’t know that every year more than 40 billion RFID tags usually end up in landfill after a really short lifespan, or they get recycled, but none of the materials that go into it get recovered at all. So they’re resource intensive, costly, and polluting to make.”

As an alternative, PulpaTronics has developed fully chip-less and metal-free smart tags made from paper that cut CO2 emissions by 70% as well as brings down the cost by two times versus standard metal tags. The technology involves using laser technology to induce a conducive circuitry directly from the substrate. “So essentially what we’re doing is turning the carbon ingredient in our paper into a conducive, carbon-based material closer to graphite or graphene,” explained So. “By doing that, we actually reduce and eliminate components. We simplify the entire manufacturing process, and the end product is simply just paper.”

The process results in tags that are recyclable through existing systems “for a more circular economy,” said So.