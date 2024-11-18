View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
View all the latest news and innovations from PACK EXPO International 2024

Paperization Extends to Smart Packaging

At the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging World Congress in Amsterdam, PulpaTronics shares details on its new technology, which enables fully recyclable, paper-based RFID tags.

Anne Marie Mohan
Nov 18, 2024
Chloe So, co-founder and CEO, PulpaTronics
Chloe So, co-founder and CEO, PulpaTronics

Startup PulpaTronics has found a unique way to make RFID a more sustainable strategy. At the AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging World Congress in Amsterdam today, Chloe So, co-founder and CEO of the company discussed the significant waste resulting from current-day RFID solutions and her company’s efforts to find an alternative to non-recyclable RFID materials.

Said So, “So as you all know already, RFID technology has been instrumental in inventory management from supply chain tracking, inventory stock counting, all the way to anti-theft. But maybe you didn’t know that every year more than 40 billion RFID tags usually end up in landfill after a really short lifespan, or they get recycled, but none of the materials that go into it get recovered at all. So they’re resource intensive, costly, and polluting to make.”

As an alternative, PulpaTronics has developed fully chip-less and metal-free smart tags made from paper that cut CO2 emissions by 70%  as well as brings down the cost by two times versus standard metal tags. The technology involves using laser technology to induce a conducive circuitry directly from the substrate. “So essentially what we’re doing is turning the carbon ingredient in our paper into a conducive, carbon-based material closer to graphite or graphene,” explained So. “By doing that, we actually reduce and eliminate components. We simplify the entire manufacturing process, and the end product is simply just paper.”

The process results in tags that are recyclable through existing systems “for a more circular economy,” said So.

Companies in this article
PulpaTronics
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Related Stories
Avery Dennison showcased its RFID technology on products including apparel, household products, and more at Labelexpo Americas 2024.
Digital Transformation
Guiding Brands Through Walmart’s RFID Mandates
Argus
Digital Transformation
Argus Launches Indexes to Increase U.S. Polyethylene Market Transparency
Aipia Congress Speaker Session 652eb2868ab36
Digital Transformation
AIPIA Congress to Convene Brands, Tech Suppliers to Explore Smart Packaging
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Ideal weight was 500 g, but 499-g underfills were scrap, as were overfills over 508 g. Before and after bell curves show a tighter grouping of fills much closer to the ideal 500-g jar without going under, greatly reducing giveaway and scrap.
Digital Transformation
Unilever Optimizes Hellmann’s Mayo Fill Levels with AI-based Predictive Analytics
Live from Automation Fair: Unilever addressed mayonnaise fill level inconsistencies using Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk LogixAI, enhancing efficiency and reducing overfill giveaway through predictive analytics.
Chloe So, co-founder and CEO, PulpaTronics
Digital Transformation
Paperization Extends to Smart Packaging
2024 State Of The Industry Cover
PMMI News
Packaging Machinery Sales Projected to Grow to New Highs Through 2027
Walkers Choc 2 Edited 1024x576
Recycling
Walkers Chocolate Bars Next to Switch to Recyclable Paper Wrapper
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
Sponsor Content
Friction loss in VFFS equipment? Discover how Megadyne solved it!
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
Read More
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Pharma
Wood-Based PET Pharmaceutical Bottle
UPM, Selenis, and Bormioli Pharma team up to create the first-ever pharmaceutical bottle partially made with wood-based plastic, marking a step towards sustainable packaging.
CPG Product Manipulation Utilizing Vertical Starwheels And Twin-Chain Turners
Automatic Assembly and Vial-filling Machine for Unidose Liquid Nasal Devices
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »