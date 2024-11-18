For food producing brands, maintaining precision in fill levels is crucial for both product quality and cost efficiency. On its 320 to 350 jar/min Hellmann’s mayonnaise packaging line, Unilever’s Pouso Alegre food and nutrition facility outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil, faced challenges with its traditional PID (proportional integral derivative) loop system, which relied on feedback from downstream checkweighers to adjust fill levels. This reactive approach sometimes led to overfilling, increasing material costs and reducing overall efficiency, according to Jean Ramos, digital factory coordinator, and Denis Castro de Almeida, digital factory coordinator LATAM, both of Unilever.

The ideal weight was 500 g, but the scrap window was already narrow--499 g for underfills, and 508 g for overfill scrap. How could Unilever tighten the the standard deviation and move the average fill closer to the 500-g ideal weight, without losing scrap to underfill?

Explaining how they tackled the issue at Automation Fair today, Ramos and Catro de Almeida turned to Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk LogixAI, a solution designed to predict fill amounts using what could be called, "a soft sensor approach, so think of it as software as a sensor," said Richard Resseguie, product manager for Rockwell’s LogixAI. "The whole theory behind this is what if we can develop a soft sensor that's going to predict what the fill amount is going to be in the jar, before you actually go and fill it, based on the process variables."

The implementation of LogixAI involved integrating data from various stages of production, including upstream filtering and mixing processes as well as filling itself. This data was used to train a predictive model that could anticipate the dosed weight based on those variables.

“We're doing this directly on the edge right next to the equipment and how we're gathering the data, how we're training the model, and then how we're adjusting it,” Resseguie added.

This edge-based approach allowed the company to analyze and predict potential drifts in equipment performance over time, enabling real-time adjustments at the edge. The predictive model was trained using both historical and live data, which helped in exploring the feature space and determining the relationship between input variables and the desired fill level. “Once we determine which variable is contributing in this use case, we use that prediction now to use that for the next jar and then determine, okay, you're about to overfill by let's say three or four grams. We can make that adjustment and reduce it,” Resseguie said.

By reducing the standard deviation of fill amounts across different filler heads, the company was able to operate closer to the target set point, significantly minimizing waste. Notably, Ramos and Castro de Almeida had determined that all of the fill heads and fill nozzles were performing efficiently and comparably before upstream inputs were selected, thus controlling the filler heads themselves as variables. The process involved selecting key input variables through a correlation matrix and using them to train the model. The representative described the process: "You can drag and drop and select those inputs and then from there you train the model."

The integration of LogixAI into the company's existing systems was facilitated by its compatibility with Studio 5000 and ladder logic, allowing for seamless control and automation at the control layer. “You actually have variables that control when you train, when you calculate. So that's what allows you to truly automate this entire process at the control layer,” Resseguie said.

Ramos and Castro de Almeida's workflow for this application is as follows. They first identifies the variable of interest—that’s the target dosed weight. They first asks, ‘what is the weight amount that we're filling into the jar?’ The next questions is, ‘what are the inputs variables that impact that outcome to predict?’ That can be a slippery question to answer because there can be thousands of variables that can be produced as as data tags in the PLC.

“So [planning] work that was done beforehand at least helped us narrow down the scope of the data by doing that correlation matrix and help us at least identify what are some of the top key variables that we want to utilize," Resseguie said.

Unilever's use of LogixAI is a specific, concrete example of predictive analytics being effectively leveraged to address a problem like fill level inconsistency, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing material waste. By leveraging advanced software solutions like FactoryTalk Logix AI, brands and CPGs can achieve greater precision and control in their packaging processes, stakeholders said. PW