AI Integration for Danone’s Factory Automation Data Management Tool?

Live at Automation Fair: Danone's Jerel Williams & Juan Lua use Rockwell's FactoryTalk AssetCentre for managing industrial automation data across packaging ops. They love it, and explain what works well and how a potential AI integration might improve it.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 19, 2024
(from left) Jerel Williams and Juan Lua, automation managers at Danone, discuss FactoryTalk AssetCentre with Sharath Chander Reddy Baddam, software product engineer, Rockwell.
Background and introduction

Today at Rockwell's Automation Fair, Danone Automation Managers Jerel Williams and Juan Lua sat on a panel with Rockwell experts, moderated by Sharath Chander Reddy Baddam, software product engineer, Rockwell. the topic was Danone's use of use FactoryTalk AssetCentre, a centralized tool is used for securing, managing, versioning, tracking and reporting automation-related asset information across your entire facility. 

  • Asset management - The tool can automatically manage, secure, and track asset information across a facility. It can also collect an asset list from a network and provide life cycle management for discovered assets. 
  • Version control - FactoryTalk AssetCentre offers secure version control and archiving for automation assets and documents. 
  • Audit and event logging - The tool provides integrated audit and event logging to track changes in an automation system. 
  • Disaster recovery - FactoryTalk AssetCentre can automatically back up application code and device configurations, and compare them to the last known copies. It can also alert users if there are any differences. 
  • Third-party support - The tool supports both Rockwell Automation and third-party assets, including Siemens and Mitsubishi Electric. 

Editor's Note: What follows is a significantly abridged distillation of a much longer conversation. This recitation focuses on the brand owner's point of view. The following transcript has been edited, with quotes occasionally paraphrased or summarized to smooth over casual, conversational language.

A conversation between Danone and Rockwell Automation

Moderator: Where and how does Danone use FactoryTalk AssetCentre?

Williams: We use AssetCentre for all our revision tracking, and all our technical documents, PLC backups, and disaster recovery. We’ve implemented it across all our sites in North America, and we’re trying to extend that to our other sites outside of North America, as well.

It's a really good repository for data and logging information. If you're working on one packaging line and there's some machine where you need some documents that you've stowed away, you don't have to dig through file systems. You can use it for organization. A maintenance person working on packaging machinery in the middle of the night can find where all those documents are, and find who made any changes, and quickly see where all the states are and all the work that has been done on that equipment.

Not just that, we also use it in security and auditing. We can go back to auto logs, check to see who made changes, when they made them. If something's malfunctioning, you'd have that visibility to go back and see that some people some changes in this machine at this point, and it was this specific item in the field that they changed.

Moderator: Can you describe us any specific problems that you’ve used AssetCentre to solve?

Lua: One of the main benefits of AssetCentre is that we constantly have projects going on, and different vendors are interacting with our PLCs. Sometimes the Operations team brings in a vendor for support, but they may not necessarily communicate some of those changes with the engineering team. So with AssetCener, we control the backups. We know exactly who's in our PLCs, and who's making changes. It kind of gives us that that feedback whenever we're auditing our systems, and we're trying to find out why there's something going on with a case packer, for example. We say, ‘let's look at the logs and see, has anyone recently worked on it?’ It gives us that initial check to see who was working on it, so we can say, 'let's follow up with them and see what they were working on specifically and why.'

Moderator: How does Danone North America think about AssetCentre across the enterprise?Img 6426

Williams: For us, AssetCentre is the central hub for all our nation operations. Anytime we have a vendor or a technician that goes into our facility or they're going to work on a system, AssetCentre is the first place that they go. That is where all our electrical drawing for reside. That is where our network architecture for the facility resides. So if they're trying to identify, for instance, what servers communicate with these systems, that information is there. It’s the source of truth for our facility. And if you're trying to find information, that's where you would start. If you're trying to see someone working on something AssetCentre’s typically the starting point for us.

Moderator: To our Rockwell experts, how do you see this AssetCentre being evolved in the future?

David Mazur, Rockwell: [I’ve heard from customers that they want to] get observability from one enterprise location, and deploy effectively across, for example, 360 sites. The question is, can we think about how we manage firmware more efficiently through assets that are across the enterprise, rather than having to have local copies everywhere? Can we have one single source of truth, and can I enforce policy more broadly across an enterprise level, to go easily from an asset hierarchy or across an enterprise. I want to go say, ‘hey, all of my palletizers or case wrappers, that they are at revision across the entire enterprise.

