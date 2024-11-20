Rev Lebaredian, VP of Omniverse and Simulation tech at AI trailblazer Nvidia, joined Rockwell CEO Blake Moret on stage this morning at Automation Fair to earnestly address the bridge the two parties are building being built between AI’s digital realm and manufacturing’s physical one.

Level-setting at the outset, Moret simply stated the conversation with a fact clear to all of the attendees for the past few days. “Artificial intelligence plays a significant role in shaping the future of industrial operations,” he said. AI's nascent capacity to simplify complex processes echoed across these past few days in Anaheim, but how and when remain uncertain. From designing systems to predictive maintenance, AI's integration is seen as a catalyst for efficiency and innovation. And the pandemic can be seen as an accelerant of AI's arrival.

Speaking directly to packaging automation’s interest in AI capacities, Moret said, “Interest really accelerated in this technology during the pandemic. Because if you think about the commissioning process, in a bottling line, for instance, whether it's soap or soda pop or beer, at that time you couldn't have people representing each of the pieces of equipment. You had the depallletizer, the conveyor, the labeler, the filler, the bottle washer, all the different pieces of equipment, and probably from different packaging OEMs. It just wasn't physically possible that you were gonna be able to bring everybody shoulder to shoulder in a normal commissioning process. So the idea of being able to remotely commission and to develop digital twins of the different pieces of equipment, being able to aggregate them, for instance, in Nvidia’s Omniverse, that is something that people started to recognize because it was necessity to be able to turn to digital tools."

“A little over a decade ago, we introduced the possibility of solving computing problems with AI and machine learning. This opened doors to creating algorithms we never imagined possible,” Lebaredian added. The focus now shifts to applying these advancements to the physical world, the domain of atoms instead of bits.

Rockwell and Nvidia’s collaboration demonstrates this shift. By leveraging Nvidia's computing acumen, Rockwell aims to enhance its simulation tools, such as Emulate3D, to create digital twins of manufacturing processes. This approach allows brands and CPGs to simulate and optimize packaging lines virtually, reducing material waste and accelerating time-to-market. The pandemic underscored the necessity of such digital tools.

“The idea of remotely commissioning and developing digital twins became essential," Moret said. Companies like First Solar and UPS have embraced these technologies, recognizing their potential to streamline operations and improve efficiency. And as automation evolves towards autonomy, the role of AI becomes even more critical.

“We're moving from fixed systems to autonomous components that adapt to their environment," Lebaredian explained. This transition requires a trifecta of computing: the simulation environment, the AI-backed factory, and the operational computer within robots or other agents. Each plays a vital role in developing and deploying intelligent systems. But AI implementation is not without its challenges; AI integration demands a workforce adept in both traditional and emerging technologies.

“It's important to enable the workforce to be comfortable with this technology," Moret said. The shift towards natural language programming and AI-driven solutions necessitates a reevaluation of skill sets and educational priorities.

Lebaredian highlighted the changing landscape of expertise, suggesting, “The value of domain knowledge now surpasses the need for programming skills. We have an unlimited number of virtual computer scientists to assist us.” This perspective underscores the importance of specialized knowledge in foundational fields like material science and fluid dynamics, rather than human computing methods like computer programming, as AI takes on more computational tasks. The implications of these advancements extend beyond the factory floor. As AI systems become more integrated into manufacturing processes, they offer the potential to revolutionize supply chain management. By providing real-time data and predictive analytics, AI can help companies anticipate disruptions, optimize logistics, and reduce costs. This capability is particularly valuable in a global economy where supply chain resilience is paramount.

The environmental impact of manufacturing is also being addressed through AI-driven efficiencies. By optimizing energy use and minimizing waste, AI technologies contribute to more sustainable production practices. This aligns with the growing demand for environmentally responsible manufacturing, as companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint and adhere to stricter regulatory standards. The integration of AI into manufacturing processes also opens new avenues for innovation in product design and development. By harnessing AI's capabilities, designers can explore a broader range of materials and configurations, leading to more innovative and efficient product designs. This not only enhances the functionality and appeal of products but also ensures they can be produced at scale with minimal resource expenditure.

Rockwell and Nvidia’s recent collaboration highlights the importance of partnerships in advancing technological frontiers. By combining expertise in AI, computing, and industrial applications, these companies are setting a precedent for how cross-industry collaborations can drive progress. Such partnerships, Lebaredian and Moret say, are crucial in navigating the complexities of integrating AI into existing systems and processes, ensuring that technological advancements translate into tangible benefits for CPGs and packaging lines.