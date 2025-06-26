Live at PRS Day Two: Danone, Duracell, and Once Upon a Farm on Smarter Packaging Strategies

Danone tackles consumer perceptions on PCR, Duracell tells about its switch to paper packaging, Once Upon a Farm explains how collaboration can drive recycling, and GreenBlue shares a potential update to How2Recycle labels.

Casey Flanagan
Jun 26, 2025
Packaging World

Speakers from Danone, Duracell, and more shared insights on everything from consumer perceptions on PCR to the challenge of switching to sustainable alternatives at the Packaging Recycling Summit Thursday in Dallas, Tex.

It's all or nothing with PCR

Kory Nook, VP packaging R&I at DanoneKory Nook, VP packaging R&I at DanonePackaging WorldWould recycled content in packaging influence your purchasing decisions? Likely only if it’s 100%, according to Kory Nook, VP, packaging R&I at Danone.


At the Summit, Nook explained how partial progress like 50% recycled content often doesn’t register with consumers. Even if a brand reaches above 50% without achieving full PCR content, consumers will wonder why that brand didn’t go the extra mile.

Said Nook, “If I were to recommend anything today for any big CPGs or companies pushing recycled content, try to get to 100%. It costs more, we get it, but consumers will react, they will care and want to buy more, and it will set you up in a better position for your brand reputation.”

Potential updates to How2Recycle Labels

Paul Nowak, Executive Director, GreenBluePaul Nowak, Executive Director, GreenBluePackaging WorldThere may be an update on the way for How2Recycle’s store drop-off labels, according to Paul Nowak, executive director of GreenBlue. Here's what he told Packaging World

"So today, we are happy to announce that we'll be creating a new collaborative at the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) to study the evolution of the "Store Drop-Off" label. The goal of this is to combine everything that is not curbside recyclable, so that will go beyond Store Drop-Off. It will include Store Drop-Off, Municipal Drop-Off, and subscription services; everything but curbside recycling collection. 

"It's an SPC collaborative, so, similar to the structure behind our refresh of the How2Recycle label from the previous design to How2Recycle Pro designs. We're now also taking a deeper dive, just in the Store Drop-Off label. 

