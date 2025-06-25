Live at PRS Day One: The EPR Landscape with Circular Action Alliance, and the Data Gold Mine in Your Trash

CAA says most companies know their role as EPR rolls out in the US soon, and AI-powered sorting reveals unexpected value in post-consumer packaging data.

Casey Flanagan
Jun 25, 2025
Prs Logo
Packaging World

Live from Dallas, Tex., day one of the Packaging Recycling Summit spotlighted CPG preparedness for EPR in the U.S., and explored how AI sorting at MRFs is unlocking new possibilities, not just for recovery, but for brand insights.

Circular Action Alliance shares what's ahead for EPR

Jeff Fielkow, CEO of the Circular Action Alliance (left)Jeff Fielkow, CEO of the Circular Action Alliance (left)Packaging WorldWith seven states already passing Extended Producer Laws and four more actively working on it in 2025, the first day of the Packaging Recycling Summit included a fireside chat featuring Jeff Fielkow, CEO of Circular Action Alliance (CAA). 

Oregon served as the model for the discussion, as its paper and packaging program, the first in the U.S., will go live on July 1. Overall, Fielkow has found that there is some confusion about producer responsibility among those in the food service industry, but on the whole, most companies know their role as producers and just need a handle on how the particulars of each state would differ.

