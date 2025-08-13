When is the Right Time to Hire In-house Packaging Expertise?

Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Ken McGuire
Aug 13, 2025
In my time at a large CPG company (almost 30 years) and in the consulting I have done for various companies of different sizes and business types since, I have seen a variety of different packaging groups. Some of the groups are tiny and some are larger—and most have different skill sets. One thing most have in common is that they grew organically as the companies grew, and in some (not all) cases, this growth resulted in an organization that doesn’t necessarily fit with the company strategy. So, as you evaluate your company’s needs, you should ask yourself—when is the right time to hire in-house packaging? And a follow-up question should be—whom should I hire?

Three questions can help address a packaging organization growth and design strategy and help determine the right time to hire in house resources:

1. Does my business model strategy rely on packaging to win in market?

2. Does my product portfolio demand new packaging forms? For example, are you creating a liquid product with a new and unusual rheology that cannot be easily dispensed from a bottle or pump?

3. Am I experiencing technology pains today? Are they recurring and common?

