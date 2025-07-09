Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
CM/CPs: Don’t Let Your Brand Customers Paralyze Your Team

What's one of the most important lessons that external manufacturers and their brand customers can learn?

Robby Martin
Jul 9, 2025
Robby Martin

Continuing the theme of "I didn’t know what I didn’t know" from a recent column I did, I’d like to address the role of contract manufacturing and contract packaging providers and their brand customers during plant trials.

We are talking about product development, so I’ll refer mostly to contract manufacturers here. I believe that the points that follow are relevant to both contract manufacturing and contract packaging situations in most cases.

Building an R&D group

I was part of the original commitment to building a formal R&D group at a major branded food company. In assembling the several functions involved for such an effort, we developed a desire to become the experts in formula, process, and packaging within our primary food group and package type.

This meant we did not choose to send formulas and packaging specifications to outside companies—especially contract manufacturing (CM) partners—and then pay them to create cases. (Note: That’s called a transactional model, and there’s nothing wrong with it when it works well.) But for our technical organization, we placed a high priority on being closer to the manufacturing process than simply specifying the product. So, we often chose a CM partner who was open to working with us and having us work with them.

This close partnership was often best demonstrated in our (the brand’s) participation in trial events at the CM. These might include specific unit operation processing trials, initial formulation benchtop or pilot trials, or trials on the production floor, where we would work to scale and eventually produce the products. While this is common for brands going through new product development and commercialization processes, I want to share some unique situations we encountered.

