There was a time when our brand decided to try moving faster in our innovation. We had used a formal process up to that point, but it seemed the process often helped us decide why not to do things far more than it helped us actually try new things!

So, our CEO had us staffed and focused on getting ideas to a “good enough” state to at least conduct an in-store limited trial or mini-launch—to see if we could find success with less wasted effort. This led to some pretty awesome days of working nimbly and included things like sitting in a room with the whole team on a Friday afternoon, with folks rearranging travel for the next week because of things learned late in the current week.

It was in this environment that we developed some refrigerated products for trial—the first time in our company’s history. One group of products was being manufactured by a co-manufacturer (co-man) in the Southern California area—L.A., to be exact. We were finally done with development and starting production to support test markets in two locations in the Midwest and Mid-South. We were in L.A. for the production startup, and as we completed production on the first day, someone came into the room where our team was situated and asked what should have been an easy question:

“Where do you want the product shipped?”

“I’m sorry, what did you just ask me?”

You guessed it. That was the first time the idea of needing a cold storage facility had even crossed my mind. Well, it didn’t just cross my mind—it was forced right to the front and center!

Now, that’s just one of several stories I could tell you. Most of them have pretty good outcomes, too—primarily because I’ve worked with many, many incredible folks throughout my career.