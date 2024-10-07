PACK EXPO International 2024, set for Nov. 3-6 in Chicago, is just around the corner. That means it’s time to start planning your visit! For contract packaging (CP) and contract manufacturing (CM) providers looking for improved efficiency, sustainable options, or smarter operations, the event offers hundreds of innovative solutions. Here is a sampling of just a few of the exhibits that may be of interest to CP/CM attendees (for more, visit this page).
To save time and streamline your show experience, be sure to download the free and handy PACK EXPO International Mobile App, where you can add these booths and more to your personal list.
South Hall
Empty can transfer: For co-packers looking for solutions in the canned beverage space, stop by Pacteon (S-3300) to see Descon Conveyor Systems’ Single-Lane Empty Can Vacuum Transfer with Laser Coding and Inspection, operating at speeds up to 1,800 cans per minute. Designed for precise laser coding on empty cans before rinsing, it uses a vacuum conveyor to expose the can bottoms for coding and offers optional post-transfer quality inspection configuration.
Spirits and liquor labeler: Co-packers and co-mans who run alcoholic beverages in glass bottles for their brand customers may be interested in Weiler Labeling Systems' (WLS) (S-3548) launch the VR-72 high-speed spirit and liquor bottle labeling machine. The labeler is versatile, designed for wrap-around and front-and-back labeling, and is engineered for delicate handling of glass bottles.
Combo bagging and case packing: For high volume contract baggers, head to ProMach, which is exhibiting a high-speed robotic case packer and a vertical bagger from Edson (S-3560) and Rennco (S-3660). This system offers a streamlined, all-in-one option designed to maximize efficiency in secondary packaging.
Sustainable bag closures: Co-packers and brands seeking sustainable packaging for flexible pouches and bags should consider putting Fresh-Lock (S-3907) on their list. The Fresh-Lock® 8000 Series, featuring home-compostable and post-consumer recycled (PCR) closure systems for flexible packaging, includes zippers and sliders and is designed for circularity.
North Hall
Robotic warehousing and palletizing: Brands and co-packers will both be at the show in search of automated solutions to handle finished product. In the North Hall, Motion Controls Robotics (Booth N-4625) will feature their latest robotic integration solutions for smarter manufacturing and warehousing, including the BA Palletizer with an autonomous mobile robot and a FANUC CRX collaborative robot.
Glue-free retail tray former: Stop by EndFlex (N-5906) to check out the PopLok Die-Cut tray former, which creates custom retail trays without glue, an adhesive-free sustainable packaging option for co-packers and brands.
Easy setup case packer: For contract packagers looking to invest in a compact case packer, add Schubert North America (N-6151) to your list. Schubert's cost-effective Lightline case packing system offers a preconfigured, easy setup option for economical case packing without complex customization.
