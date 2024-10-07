PACK EXPO International 2024, set for Nov. 3-6 in Chicago, is just around the corner. That means it’s time to start planning your visit! For contract packaging (CP) and contract manufacturing (CM) providers looking for improved efficiency, sustainable options, or smarter operations, the event offers hundreds of innovative solutions. Here is a sampling of just a few of the exhibits that may be of interest to CP/CM attendees (for more, visit this page).

To save time and streamline your show experience, be sure to download the free and handy PACK EXPO International Mobile App, where you can add these booths and more to your personal list.

South Hall

Empty can transfer: For co-packers looking for solutions in the canned beverage space, stop by Pacteon (S-3300) to see Descon Conveyor Systems’ Single-Lane Empty Can Vacuum Transfer with Laser Coding and Inspection, operating at speeds up to 1,800 cans per minute. Designed for precise laser coding on empty cans before rinsing, it uses a vacuum conveyor to expose the can bottoms for coding and offers optional post-transfer quality inspection configuration.