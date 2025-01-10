Three Reasons to Register Now for Engage 2025

Slated for February 4-6 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater, Fla., this year’s edition of Engage, the annual meeting of CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, is just a few weeks away. If you’re part of the external manufacturing sector, here are three reasons why you won’t want to miss out:
1. It’s the top event for external manufacturing in 2025
Kick off 2025 the right way by attending the leading event designed for professionals in external manufacturing. At Engage 2025, you’ll gain valuable insights into the trends that will be shaping the year ahead. Learn from industry experts and thought leaders as they discuss key topics that will help attendees elevate their businesses.
Attendees also get an exclusive preview of CPA’s upcoming 2025 State of the Industry Report, a comprehensive analysis of where the market is headed. Plus, you’ll discover how Copack Connect, a groundbreaking AI-driven RFQ tool, is set to transform the industry in 2025 and beyond.
2. Network…and network some more
Engage 2025 offers countless chances to connect with the top names in contract packaging and manufacturing. The program is designed to maximize networking time, allowing you to meet and collaborate with industry leaders, influential brands, and innovative suppliers. Past attendees frequently praise Engage for sparking new connections and partnerships that have driven their businesses forward. Don’t miss your chance to expand your network and open doors to new opportunities.
3. Open to all, not just CPA Members
While Engage is the annual meeting of CPA, you don’t need to be a member to attend. Non-members are welcome to join and take advantage of the same learning sessions, networking opportunities, and access to industry insights. CPA members do enjoy discounted registration fees, but all attendees will benefit from the wealth of knowledge and connections Engage has to offer.
Register today for ENGAGE 2025 via the event's website.