Three Reasons to Register Now for Engage 2025

Slated for February 4-6 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater, Fla., this year’s edition of Engage, the annual meeting of CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, is just a few weeks away. If you’re part of the external manufacturing sector, here are three reasons why you won’t want to miss out:

1. It’s the top event for external manufacturing in 2025

Kick off 2025 the right way by attending the leading event designed for professionals in external manufacturing. At Engage 2025, you’ll gain valuable insights into the trends that will be shaping the year ahead. Learn from industry experts and thought leaders as they discuss key topics that will help attendees elevate their businesses.

Attendees also get an exclusive preview of CPA’s upcoming 2025 State of the Industry Report, a comprehensive analysis of where the market is headed. Plus, you’ll discover how Copack Connect, a groundbreaking AI-driven RFQ tool, is set to transform the industry in 2025 and beyond.