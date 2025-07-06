ZoRoCo and Partake Foods: Partnership in Every Bite

Caldwell, Idaho, is known for its wine trails and potato processing. The city, just outside of Boise, has also become a hotspot for gluten‑free cookies, thanks to a partnership between local contract manufacturer ZoRoCo Packaging and one of the biggest brands it supports, Partake Foods, whose gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO cookies are also free of 14 top allergens.

Founded in 2007, ZoRoCo Packaging is a family‑run contract manufacturer and contract packager that built its reputation on problem solving across frozen foods, gluten‑free products, and allergen‑free manufacturing.

“ZoRoCo is and has always been a very entrepreneurial company,” says Chris Barker, chief operating officer. “We focus on integrity, transparency, and service while working closely with our partners to find unique solutions that fuel growth.”

Zoroco Packaging With certifications like BRC and GFCO, ZoRoCo's commitment to quality is a vital part of its diversification strategy. “Many came to ZoRoCo because of our ability to deliver the highest‑quality products while maintaining such a diverse number of certifications,” Barker says.

ZoRoCo's expertise spans three specialized plants totaling roughly 150,000 square feet in Caldwell. The Frozen Plant—their largest—runs virtually non‑stop, packaging tater tots and French fries alongside sauces, meal bowls, and frozen fruit purées. The Gluten‑Free Plant handles allergen‑friendly dry goods, snacks, and baking mixes, while the FreeFrom facility maintains 100 percent certified gluten‑ and allergen‑free products.

A partnership formed

It was the FreeFrom plant—ZoRoCo's smallest operation by volume, but now its most automated—that first grabbed Partake Foods’ attention. ZoRoCo had helped Partake through early growth using small rack ovens, manually intensive systems that required individual tray handling. “Partake’s been with us since they were only running one or two shifts a month,” Barker recalls.

Then Partake’s sales exploded as its colorful cookie boxes landed on shelves in Target, Whole Foods, and other national retailers.

“When we launched, we had a vision of bringing Partake to every table and lunchbox, but we couldn’t have predicted the pace,” says Ian Beert, vice president of operations at Partake Foods. “Growing from selling cookies out of the back of a car to a brand in more than 15,000 retail doors within five years came with incredible operational demands.”

The breaking point demanded industrial‑scale production. “Partake came to us and said, ‘We want to do something different,’” Barker says. “My owner is extremely entrepreneurial, so he said, ‘What if we automated everything?’ And that’s what we did.”

The automated line