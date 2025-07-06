ZoRoCo and Partake Foods: Partnership in Every Bite

Caldwell, Idaho, is known for its wine trails and potato processing. The city, just outside of Boise, has also become a hotspot for gluten‑free cookies, thanks to a partnership between local contract manufacturer ZoRoCo Packaging and one of the biggest brands it supports, Partake Foods, whose gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO cookies are also free of 14 top allergens.
Founded in 2007, ZoRoCo Packaging is a family‑run contract manufacturer and contract packager that built its reputation on problem solving across frozen foods, gluten‑free products, and allergen‑free manufacturing.
“ZoRoCo is and has always been a very entrepreneurial company,” says Chris Barker, chief operating officer. “We focus on integrity, transparency, and service while working closely with our partners to find unique solutions that fuel growth.”
With certifications like BRC and GFCO, ZoRoCo's commitment to quality is a vital part of its diversification strategy. “Many came to ZoRoCo because of our ability to deliver the highest‑quality products while maintaining such a diverse number of certifications,” Barker says.
ZoRoCo's expertise spans three specialized plants totaling roughly 150,000 square feet in Caldwell. The Frozen Plant—their largest—runs virtually non‑stop, packaging tater tots and French fries alongside sauces, meal bowls, and frozen fruit purées. The Gluten‑Free Plant handles allergen‑friendly dry goods, snacks, and baking mixes, while the FreeFrom facility maintains 100 percent certified gluten‑ and allergen‑free products.
A partnership formed
It was the FreeFrom plant—ZoRoCo's smallest operation by volume, but now its most automated—that first grabbed Partake Foods’ attention. ZoRoCo had helped Partake through early growth using small rack ovens, manually intensive systems that required individual tray handling. “Partake’s been with us since they were only running one or two shifts a month,” Barker recalls.
Then Partake’s sales exploded as its colorful cookie boxes landed on shelves in Target, Whole Foods, and other national retailers.
“When we launched, we had a vision of bringing Partake to every table and lunchbox, but we couldn’t have predicted the pace,” says Ian Beert, vice president of operations at Partake Foods. “Growing from selling cookies out of the back of a car to a brand in more than 15,000 retail doors within five years came with incredible operational demands.”
The breaking point demanded industrial‑scale production. “Partake came to us and said, ‘We want to do something different,’” Barker says. “My owner is extremely entrepreneurial, so he said, ‘What if we automated everything?’ And that’s what we did.”
The automated line
Beginning in 2023, ZoRoCo launched an 18‑month installation that reimagined cookie production at the FreeFrom plant. A phased approach kept operations running while upgrades went in across existing lines.
At the heart of the new system is a large linear oven fed by automated depositors capable of handling thousand‑pound batches of cookie dough. Baked cookies cool and then wind around a horseshoe-shaped accumulation conveyor before flowing into two distinct packaging streams.
The first stream handles cookie trays. Ten Delta‑style robotic tray packers load cookies into 12‑count semi‑rigid trays, which are wrapped and cartoned into retail‑ready packages.
The second stream produces grab‑and‑go mini‑bags for vending machines, cafeterias, and convenience displays. On this line, cookies divert into stainless‑steel bins, ride bucket elevators to combination weighers, and then drop into vertical form/fill/seal (VF/F/S) baggers that create single‑serve packs.
Precision weighing
One of the stars of ZoRoCo's bagging line is the High Tek USA Model M16 multi-head scale. The 16‑head system portions 19‑gram bags, each with about seven cookies, with precision that manual methods cannot match at scale.
“The buckets are extremely accurate,” Barker says. “Adding that scale increased our throughput by 30 percent.” The scale feeds baggers at over 120 bags per minute, maintaining minimal variation in final weights.
Two High Tek weighers support the line, though typically only one runs at a time. The second unit swings in for variety packs that combine different cookie flavors in a single carton.
Stainless‑steel chutes are angled so cookies bump other cookies rather than metal, reducing breakage, while a vibratory hopper guides product gently into the weigh buckets.
‘Let’s figure it out’
ZoRoCo has partnered with High Tek for more than five years—a relationship built as much on service as machinery. Barker recalls a recent project in which a different customer needed new capabilities from an existing High Tek scale.
“We called High Tek and they had a solve for us in two or three days, with a technician out here in a week,” he says. “That’s the thing we love about High Tek—you can call them with a problem, and it’s never ‘no.’ They say, ‘Let’s figure out how to do that.’”
High Tek’s responsiveness also comes straight from the top. Barker recalls how High Tek CEO Jason Sigman personally worked with ZoRoCo’s team to customize both the scale’s hardware and programming so it could handle delicate inclusions without damaging them. That level of hands‑on support, he says, makes High Tek ZoRoCo’s go‑to supplier for any application that demands speed, accuracy, and quick troubleshooting.
Values proposition
“We try to preach our core values in everything we do,” Barker says. “We look for customers who mirror those same values, so we do very little transactional business.”
Those core values ("Committed and Accountable, Knowledgeable and Experienced, Customer Focused, and Do the Right Thing") that appear on every ZoRoCo employee’s business card have not gone unnoticed by their brand partner, Partake Foods.
“They’ve been instrumental in helping us scale production without compromising on quality or values,” Beert says. “Their reliability, flexibility, and proactive approach have made them a true extension of our team.”
A growing market
The automated cookie line represents more than a single customer success; it shows how a contract manufacturer can help an emerging brand scale rapidly in a specialty food category. As the gluten‑free and allergen‑free market expands, Barker believes the future looks bright.
“We see nothing but positivity on the horizon,” he says.
With relentless attention to quality, a service‑oriented partnership with High Tek, and a values‑driven approach to every customer relationship including Partake Foods, ZoRoCo Packaging is poised to keep growing—one precisely weighed cookie at a time.