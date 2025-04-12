As the go-to resource for the external manufacturing community, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers has launched into a busy spring and summer event season—this time with a strong focus on the cosmetics and personal care industry. These strategic appearances are designed to bring increased visibility to CPA members and highlight their contract packaging and manufacturing capabilities.

This spring and summer, CPA is expanding its reach into this growing sector with planned participation at two major industry shows: the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day, taking place June 3–4 in New York, and Cosmoprof North America, set for July 15–17 in Las Vegas.

While CPA previously partnered with the Independent Beauty Association at Cosmoprof, this year marks the first time the association will host its own dedicated booth—a move aimed at better supporting members operating in non-food sectors like beauty and personal care.

These appearances are part of CPA’s ongoing commitment to expanding exposure, strengthening industry connections, and creating new business opportunities for members across diverse product categories.

External manufacturing professionals and brand representatives interested in exploring new partnerships are encouraged to attend these events. Visit the CPA website for more information about these and other upcoming CPA Events as well as a quick start guide to hiring contract manufacturing or contract packaging partners.