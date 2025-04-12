Quick Insight: Medical Contract Packaging Set to Soar by 2032

Report projects growth from $35 billion in 2025 to $60 billion in next 7 years.

Joseph Derr
Apr 12, 2025
Key packaging formats fueling this expansion include blister packaging, pouches, stick packaging, and labeling services.
Key packaging formats fueling this expansion include blister packaging, pouches, stick packaging, and labeling services.
Getty Images

The global medical contract packaging market is projected to grow from $35 billion in 2025 to $60 billion by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, according to a report by HTF Market Intelligence. This growth is driven by increasing demand for outsourced packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and nutraceutical sectors.

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Conveying Innovations Report
Recommended
Conveying Innovations Report
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Cpa Logo
Contract packaging
Look for CPA at Upcoming Cosmetic Shows
Jack Foster, co-owner and operations director, Crosby Coffee.
Contract packaging
Brand Insights on Outsourcing to Co-Packers
Camco warehouse
Contract packaging
Camco Chemical Has a Formula for Success
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Key packaging formats fueling this expansion include blister packaging, pouches, stick packaging, and labeling services.
Contract packaging
Quick Insight: Medical Contract Packaging Set to Soar by 2032
Report projects growth from $35 billion in 2025 to $60 billion in next 7 years.
Beverage Packaging Factors Image
Beverage
Factors Driving Changes in How Beverages are Packaged
Carlos Moreira, executive director of the Brazilian Plastic Institute and CPO of Think Plastic Brazil
Plastics/resins
Think Plastic Brazil Leads Plastic Export Push
Screenshot
Recycling
Video Show & Tell: Cambio Roasters’ Aluminum Coffee Pod
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Products
Loma
Food Contaminant Metal Detector
Loma Systems has released the IQ4M Metal Detector in North America, a food safety inspection system that uses combined variable frequency and multi-spectrum technologies to enhance contaminant detection and reduce false rejects.
Hygienic Robot
Tray Sealer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1124 Pw Engineering
Industries
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Adobe Stock 476289832
Home
Researched List: Digitalization Companies from PACK EXPO, catered to CPG
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
View More »