H2R Decision Matrix Clarifies What Is & Isn’t Deemed ‘Widely Recyclable’

GreenBlue’s How2Recycle program releases a public-facing framework to help brand owners and suppliers understand how recyclability designations are made, and why not every package earns a “Widely Recyclable” label.

Matt Reynolds
Oct 24, 2025
According to GreenBlue, the Decision Matrix was developed to address member demand for greater transparency regarding how recyclability determinations are made. Brand owners may submit a package for review only to learn it does not meet the program’s recyclability threshold.
According to GreenBlue, the Decision Matrix was developed to address member demand for greater transparency regarding how recyclability determinations are made. Brand owners may submit a package for review only to learn it does not meet the program’s recyclability threshold.
Adobe Stock Image

As more brands commit to using recyclable packaging, precisely defining what “recyclable” actually means has become a thorny topic. Some packaging developers believe their materials are recyclable in principle, only to find that under the How2Recycle program, the North American labeling system used by more than 500 brand owners, their packaging doesn’t qualify as “Widely Recyclable.”

In Octiober 2025, How2Recycle’s parent organization, GreenBlue, released of the How2Recycle Decision Matrix: Public Summary, to help clarify its logic. For the first time, stakeholders say, the new resource outlines how the program evaluates packaging recyclability and assigns one of four designations: Widely Recyclable, Check Locally, Store Drop-Off, or Not Yet Recyclable. The Decision Matrix consolidates criteria, standards, and data sources that underpin each label decision, including both technical recyclability (whether a material can be reprocessed) and systemic recyclability (whether it is collected, sorted, and sold into viable end markets). According to How2Recycle, the framework aims for more transparency and consistency across member companies while providing brand owners with a clearer understanding of the data behind each designation.

The Decision Matrix and its Companion Guide detail the five core assessment categories and four additional consideration categories that together determine whether a package can carry a recyclability claim. The five core categories include Applicable Law, Collection, Sortation, Reprocessing, and End Markets. 

Helping refine those judgments are four additional considerations: Consumer Experience, Material Health, Product Residue, and Consistency & Common Sense. For example, a material might be technically recyclable, but if consumers struggle to clean or separate it, or if end markets for the recovered material are limited, it may not qualify for a Widely Recyclable label designation.

“Better decisions start with better information,” the organization says in supporting literature. “This matrix gives members, partners, and stakeholders the foundation to understand how we evaluate packaging recyclability.” 

Access the How2Recycle Decision Matrix (a Google document) directly here, and download the accompanying Companion Guide (a PDF) directly here

Why the need?

How2Recycle members include brand owners, packaging suppliers, and retailers. According to GreenBlue, the Decision Matrix was developed to address member demand for greater transparency regarding how recyclability determinations are made. Brand owners may submit a package for review only to learn it does not meet the program’s recyclability threshold. The reasons can vary—a multilayer film may fail sortation at MRFs, a paper-based container might include too much wet-strength resin to repulp, or a material could lack a strong end market.

Companies in this article
How2Recycle
GreenBlue
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Unlike food packaging or products requiring oxygen or moisture barriers, some applications don’t need the complex multi-layer laminations that make many films difficult or impossible to recycle.
Recycling
Private Label Brands Target Low-Barrier, Recyclable Films via Retailer Forum
The new label symbology with unambiguous icons. Store drop-off on the far right of the series.
Recycling
H2R Launches Cal SB 343-compliant Store Drop-Off Label
Danone For Web Posting
Recycling
Danone Adds Refreshed How2Recycle with Dynamic, Localized Recycle Check
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
According to GreenBlue, the Decision Matrix was developed to address member demand for greater transparency regarding how recyclability determinations are made. Brand owners may submit a package for review only to learn it does not meet the program’s recyclability threshold.
Recycling
H2R Decision Matrix Clarifies What Is & Isn’t Deemed ‘Widely Recyclable’
GreenBlue’s How2Recycle program releases a public-facing framework to help brand owners and suppliers understand how recyclability designations are made, and why not every package earns a “Widely Recyclable” label.
V8 Energy's new package design features simplified and focused fruit imagery and flavor-specific coloring.
Package Design
V8 Energy Gives its Package Design a Refreshing Boost
2025 The New Material World Compass Update Final Cover st5i L7h R7q
PMMI News
Meeting Sustainability Goals Requires Collaboration
Unlike food packaging or products requiring oxygen or moisture barriers, some applications don’t need the complex multi-layer laminations that make many films difficult or impossible to recycle.
Recycling
Private Label Brands Target Low-Barrier, Recyclable Films via Retailer Forum
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
7 proven steps to eliminate downtime and boost packaging line efficiency. Free expert playbook reveals maintenance, sequencing, and handling strategies.
Read More
Conveyor setup secrets from top CPG manufacturers
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
Carl Klein and Alyxandria Klein
Adhesion Science Platform
QC Electronics' new lab line integrates its Advantage bare roll and TNT covered roll technologies to scientifically quantify how precise process controls affect bond performance.
Auto Splicers
Airless Pump Filler
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »