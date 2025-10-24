According to GreenBlue, the Decision Matrix was developed to address member demand for greater transparency regarding how recyclability determinations are made. Brand owners may submit a package for review only to learn it does not meet the program’s recyclability threshold. Adobe Stock Image

As more brands commit to using recyclable packaging, precisely defining what “recyclable” actually means has become a thorny topic. Some packaging developers believe their materials are recyclable in principle, only to find that under the How2Recycle program, the North American labeling system used by more than 500 brand owners, their packaging doesn’t qualify as “Widely Recyclable.” In Octiober 2025, How2Recycle’s parent organization, GreenBlue, released of the How2Recycle Decision Matrix: Public Summary, to help clarify its logic. For the first time, stakeholders say, the new resource outlines how the program evaluates packaging recyclability and assigns one of four designations: Widely Recyclable, Check Locally, Store Drop-Off, or Not Yet Recyclable. The Decision Matrix consolidates criteria, standards, and data sources that underpin each label decision, including both technical recyclability (whether a material can be reprocessed) and systemic recyclability (whether it is collected, sorted, and sold into viable end markets). According to How2Recycle, the framework aims for more transparency and consistency across member companies while providing brand owners with a clearer understanding of the data behind each designation. The Decision Matrix and its Companion Guide detail the five core assessment categories and four additional consideration categories that together determine whether a package can carry a recyclability claim. The five core categories include Applicable Law, Collection, Sortation, Reprocessing, and End Markets. Helping refine those judgments are four additional considerations: Consumer Experience, Material Health, Product Residue, and Consistency & Common Sense. For example, a material might be technically recyclable, but if consumers struggle to clean or separate it, or if end markets for the recovered material are limited, it may not qualify for a Widely Recyclable label designation. “Better decisions start with better information,” the organization says in supporting literature. “This matrix gives members, partners, and stakeholders the foundation to understand how we evaluate packaging recyclability.” Access the How2Recycle Decision Matrix (a Google document) directly here, and download the accompanying Companion Guide (a PDF) directly here, Why the need? How2Recycle members include brand owners, packaging suppliers, and retailers. According to GreenBlue, the Decision Matrix was developed to address member demand for greater transparency regarding how recyclability determinations are made. Brand owners may submit a package for review only to learn it does not meet the program’s recyclability threshold. The reasons can vary—a multilayer film may fail sortation at MRFs, a paper-based container might include too much wet-strength resin to repulp, or a material could lack a strong end market.

How2Recycle says that by publishing the Decision Matrix, it aims to clarify those decision points and show how each factor contributes to the final label. The framework also helps the program comply with tightening regulations around recyclability claims, including California’s SB 343, which restricts use of the term “recyclable” unless a material is both accepted for collection and actually reprocessed at scale. The companion guide notes that How2Recycle’s definition of recyclability draws on The Recycling Partnership’s Community Recycling Program Acceptance Data and CalRecycle’s Material Characterization Study, among other sources. These datasets allow the organization to measure whether a package type is collected by communities covering at least 60% of the population—an important benchmark under SB 343. How2Recycle Interpreting the Matrix For packaging engineers, the Decision Matrix can serve as a diagnostic tool rather than a pass/fail test. It offers a “best case” view of how a given material or format performs within the recycling system, acknowledging that real-world recyclability can vary depending on design details such as colorants, closures, adhesives, and barrier layers. The summary version of the Decision Matrix shows where common packaging types fall today. For example, uncoated paperboard and corrugated fiberboard typically earn a Widely Recyclable designation. Aseptic cartons and coated paper containers are Check Locally due to limited access and reprocessing infrastructure. Polyethylene (PE) film and flexible packaging remain Store Drop-Off eligible but are not yet curbside recyclable in most municipalities. Multilayer plastic laminations are still labeled Not Yet Recyclable under current infrastructure. The guide also emphasizes that a package’s recyclability label can change over time. Collection rates, sortation technology, and end-market demand are dynamic factors, meaning How2Recycle periodically re-evaluates materials as conditions evolve. Alignment with law and industry standards The Decision Matrix explicitly aligns with federal and state labeling laws, ensuring that How2Recycle labels remain defensible under regulatory scrutiny. The framework references the FTC Green Guides, California SB 343, and Competition Bureau Canada guidance as primary sources for its legal compliance standard. It also integrates technical standards from industry groups such as the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for plastic packaging and the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) for fiber-based packaging. For films and flexibles, the program looks for evidence of APR Critical Guidance testing, while fiber packaging is evaluated using repulpability protocols developed at Western Michigan University. By combining these sources, the Decision Matrix establishes a common structure for evaluating whether a material is likely to complete the entire recycling loop—from curbside collection to sale of recycled material into new products. Evolving data, continuous updates The Decision Matrix is not static. How2Recycle plans to update the framework regularly as new recycling access data, MRF sortation studies, and end-market analyses become available. The companion guide describes the matrix as a “living resource,” noting that packaging recyclability is dependent on infrastructure that continues to evolve. According to How2Recycle, data integration efforts with The Recycling Partnership will become the program’s primary source for U.S. collection access information by 2026, improving consistency in how packaging formats are classified. “Transparency is central to the Decision Matrix,” the guide states. “This public summary is designed to give members, partners, and stakeholders a clear window into how How2Recycle determines recyclability and assigns labels.” What it means for packaging teams For packaging engineers and sustainability managers, GreenBlue hopes that Decision Matrix provides a clearer view into how How2Recycle label determinations are made and what steps might improve a package’s recyclability status. By understanding the criteria, which include collection rates, sortation success, reprocessing readiness, and end-market strength, brands can better anticipate how their packaging will perform in review. While the framework doesn’t change label eligibility directly, it does reveal where innovation opportunities lie. By simplifying multi-material structures, improving label removability, or developing coatings that maintain barrier performance without compromising recyclability, brands will be on the right track. How2Recycle notes that member and partner input will continue to shape future updates. The organization calls the Decision Matrix “a foundation for dialogue,” rather than a fixed rulebook—intended to encourage collaboration across brands, converters, reclaimers, and policymakers.