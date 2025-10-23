V8 Energy Gives its Package Design a Refreshing Boost

Campbell’s Company brand V8 Energy is highlighting its “better-for-you” positioning and aiming for greater shelf impact with its new design.

Casey Flanagan
Oct 23, 2025
V8 Energy's new package design features simplified and focused fruit imagery and flavor-specific coloring.
The Campbell's Company

V8 Energy is giving its package design a jolt to better stand out on the shelf and highlight its health-conscious positioning, the Campbell’s Company brand says.

“V8 Energy refreshed its branding and packaging to better align with consumers’ expectations for a better-for-you energy drink that delivers steady energy and supports focus. The redesign highlights the brand’s delicious, fruit-forward flavors with bold colors and mouthwatering fruit imagery, while also reinforcing key product benefits through easy-to-navigate icons,” says Cory Brookes, senior design manager at The Campbell’s Company.

V8 Energy’s eye-catching and product-forward design

V8 Energy initially worked with an external design agency to drive development for its new package design, but the company later shifted course.

A new 'Steady Energy & Supports Focus' claim signal's the product's health-conscious positioning.A new "Steady Energy & Supports Focus" claim signal's the product's health-conscious positioning.The Campbell's Company“After initial rounds of design conceptualization not meeting the creative brief, the decision was made to direct the design strategy and execution in-house. This proved to be a success, allowing the V8 Energy team to work more nimbly and effectively, delivering creative that was on time, under budget, and on brief,” Brookes explains. “By leveraging its in-house design team, V8 Energy evolved the graphics to feel more modern, flavorful, and impactful, both on shelf and online.”

Centering the design around V8 Energy’s “better-for-you” appeal during design development, the team aimed for a more modern look that showcased the product’s key differentiators.

2025 The New Material World Compass Update Final Cover st5i L7h R7q
PMMI News
Meeting Sustainability Goals Requires Collaboration
Unlike food packaging or products requiring oxygen or moisture barriers, some applications don’t need the complex multi-layer laminations that make many films difficult or impossible to recycle.
Recycling
Private Label Brands Target Low-Barrier, Recyclable Films via Retailer Forum
Fernway’s Paxiom dual-head labeler applies regulatory and branding labels to opposite sides of premium cartons at up to 40 per minute.
Labeling
Fernway Cannabis Scales Automated Labeling Across State Lines
