V8 Energy Gives its Package Design a Refreshing Boost

V8 Energy is giving its package design a jolt to better stand out on the shelf and highlight its health-conscious positioning, the Campbell’s Company brand says.

“V8 Energy refreshed its branding and packaging to better align with consumers’ expectations for a better-for-you energy drink that delivers steady energy and supports focus. The redesign highlights the brand’s delicious, fruit-forward flavors with bold colors and mouthwatering fruit imagery, while also reinforcing key product benefits through easy-to-navigate icons,” says Cory Brookes, senior design manager at The Campbell’s Company.

V8 Energy’s eye-catching and product-forward design

V8 Energy initially worked with an external design agency to drive development for its new package design, but the company later shifted course.

The Campbell's Company “After initial rounds of design conceptualization not meeting the creative brief, the decision was made to direct the design strategy and execution in-house. This proved to be a success, allowing the V8 Energy team to work more nimbly and effectively, delivering creative that was on time, under budget, and on brief,” Brookes explains. “By leveraging its in-house design team, V8 Energy evolved the graphics to feel more modern, flavorful, and impactful, both on shelf and online.”

Centering the design around V8 Energy’s “better-for-you” appeal during design development, the team aimed for a more modern look that showcased the product’s key differentiators.