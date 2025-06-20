The blister pack has achieved an HTP-Cyclos recyclability rating of 87% within the rigid HDPE stream and 73% within the mixed flexible polyolefin stream.

Amcor's Recyclable HDPE Blister Pack Adopted for Chewing Gum Product in U.S. Market

Packaging company Amcor has supplied its AmSky Blister System for the Invigorating Icy Mint chewing gum by TheraBreath, marking a shift toward more recyclable packaging formats within the personal care and oral hygiene sector. The blister system is made entirely from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), a mono-material design that allows for compatibility with established recycling streams in North America. The solution has received recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), meeting its Critical Guidance Protocol for polyethylene films, and has achieved an HTP-Cyclos recyclability rating of 87% within the rigid HDPE stream and 73% within the mixed flexible polyolefin stream. The adoption of AmSky involved comprehensive validation processes, overseen by Amcor’s technical service teams, to ensure that the packaging met both functional and project timeline requirements. The use of a mono-material format aims to address the recycling challenges traditionally associated with blister packaging, which often involves multi-material laminates that are not widely recyclable. The deployment of this system in a consumer gum product suggests potential for broader adoption in both healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) applications. Amcor’s solution aligns with increasing demand for recyclable formats that do not compromise product protection or shelf presence.