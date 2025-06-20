These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.
Amcor's Recyclable HDPE Blister Pack Adopted for Chewing Gum Product in U.S. Market
Packaging company Amcor has supplied its AmSky Blister System for the Invigorating Icy Mint chewing gum by TheraBreath, marking a shift toward more recyclable packaging formats within the personal care and oral hygiene sector. The blister system is made entirely from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), a mono-material design that allows for compatibility with established recycling streams in North America. The solution has received recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), meeting its Critical Guidance Protocol for polyethylene films, and has achieved an HTP-Cyclos recyclability rating of 87% within the rigid HDPE stream and 73% within the mixed flexible polyolefin stream. The adoption of AmSky involved comprehensive validation processes, overseen by Amcor’s technical service teams, to ensure that the packaging met both functional and project timeline requirements. The use of a mono-material format aims to address the recycling challenges traditionally associated with blister packaging, which often involves multi-material laminates that are not widely recyclable. The deployment of this system in a consumer gum product suggests potential for broader adoption in both healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) applications. Amcor’s solution aligns with increasing demand for recyclable formats that do not compromise product protection or shelf presence.
Mondelez Norden Partners with Bower for Scannable Packaging to Reward Recycling
Mondelez Norden has partnered with Swedish tech company Bower to enable scannable packaging for its products, allowing consumers to be rewarded for recycling. The initiative, currently applied to Marabou-branded items, supports efforts to improve sorting rates at source and promote circular packaging practices. Through the Bower app, users can scan packaging before disposing of it at registered home bins or public recycling stations. For each package scanned, consumers earn points, which can be converted into cash or donated to charitable causes. Each scanned item is worth 5 points, or SEK 0.50 (approx. $0.05). Bower’s platform, aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting behaviour change, claims to have facilitated the sorting of over 136 million packages to date by more than 700,000 users, contributing to a reported saving of nine million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This is the equivalent of the annual emissions from 2 million passenger cars. Mondelez cites this collaboration as part of its broader commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its packaging and advancing a circular economy. By integrating digital tools into packaging disposal processes, the company aims to increase consumer awareness and participation in recycling efforts, while generating data to inform future sustainability strategies.
Borealis' Recycled PP Yogurt Packaging Introduced to Meet EU Circularity and Recyclability Targets
Borealis has partnered with Finnish dairy company Valio to develop a recycled polypropylene (PP) yogurt pack in response to upcoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) targets. The collaboration uses Borealis’ chemically recycled Borcycle C HC205TF grade in the thermoforming process for Valio’s Kreikkalainen Jogurtti brand. The packaging contains 30% recycled PP and 70% virgin PP, supporting Valio’s goal to establish a carbon-neutral milk value chain by 2035. The Borcycle C grade is produced using chemically recycled feedstock supplied by Nesté, which upgrades hard-to-recycle plastic waste into virgin-quality materials at its Porvoo refinery. Borealis then converts this feedstock at its Porvoo steam cracker into mass balance-certified PP suitable for food contact applications. The resulting material offers mechanical and barrier properties equivalent to those of fossil-based polyolefins, ensuring packaging safety, functionality, and shelf appeal. Thermoforming the recycled PP enables efficient material use, reduced waste, and design flexibility, while preserving product shelf life and integrity. The initiative is intended to align with PPWR targets requiring plastic food packaging to contain at least 10% post-consumer recycled content by 2030, and to ensure compliance with future design-for-recycling criteria.
