CPGs Embrace Paper’s Circular Properties, but Shelf Life and Barrier Hurdles Remain

CPG brands recognize paper’s potential to advance a circular economy. But implementation is hindered by performance limitations and a lack of brand investment in next-generation paper technologies.

Brianna Guntz
Jun 19, 2025
Paper’s widespread recyclability enables CPGs to incorporate post-consumer materials and reduce use of virgin resources.
Paper’s widespread recyclability enables CPGs to incorporate post-consumer materials and reduce use of virgin resources.
Calvin Chan Wai Meng via Getty Images

Driven by consumer demand for recyclable packaging, many CPG brands are adopting paper as a primary material when product needs allow. A 2024 Packaging World survey of more than 100 CPG professionals found paper now accounts for 43% of primary packaging, including paperboard (20%), flexible paper (13%), and molded pulp (10%).

Two follow-up survey questions posed to Packaging World readers explored paper’s effectiveness in advancing a circular economy and the barriers to wider fiber-based adoption.

The first of these questions asked, “How effective do you think ‘paperization’ is at furthering a circular economy for packaging?”and the second asked, “What is hindering your company from widespread implementation of fiber-based packing?”

Responses reveal that paper continues to factor heavily into many brands’ sustainability goals with only seven out of 251 respondents finding the material wholly ineffective at furthering a circular economy. However, CPGs are still struggling with widespread implementation of paper packaging.

Paper pushes a circular economy

