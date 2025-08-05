Coca-Cola and Merlin Entertainments are running a recycling initiative across Merlin’s UK attractions, offering visitors the chance to win VIP experiences by returning empty 500 ml plastic bottles. Specially designed reverse vending machines (RVMs) have been installed at 12 participating venues, including Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Legoland Windsor Resort, Cadbury World, and Sea Life aquariums in several cities. Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through these machines, which randomly select winners from among users. Prizes this year include unique experiences such as a behind-the-scenes tour of Sharkbait Reef at Alton Towers, a VIP giraffe encounter at Chessington, a snorkelling with sharks experience at Sea Life Blackpool, and a themed activity involving The Swarm at Thorpe Park. New for this year are prizes at Cadbury World, such as a Cadbury Character Afternoon Tea. The initiative is part of Coca-Cola’s and Merlin’s ongoing partnership to engage visitors in recycling behaviour while enhancing their park experience. Both companies describe the program as an innovative way to promote more sustainable habits among families by turning recycling into an engaging and rewarding activity.

Nespresso Canada expands coffee capsule recycling across Quebec with green bag system

Nespresso Canada, in partnership with Éco Entreprises Québec, has expanded its "green bag" coffee capsule recycling program to cover all municipalities in Quebec. The initiative, which aligns with Quebec’s extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations, aims to simplify recycling for consumers while enhancing circularity. Consumers receive green bags free with Nespresso online orders, or they can collect them in-store or via the Nespresso Club. Used aluminium capsules are placed in the green bag and then added to household recycling bins, where the capsules are separated for aluminium recycling and the coffee grounds are sent for biomethanisation. Quebec becomes the second province after Prince Edward Island to implement the system province-wide, and it is also in use in parts of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Initially launched in Quebec in 2016, the green bag program seeks to increase convenience and participation in capsule recycling, complementing other industry efforts such as Podback and Starbucks initiatives, which recycle coffee pods into new products like beverage cans and supermarket crates. Nespresso states that the program forms part of its broader strategy to combine quality and sustainability, supporting a more circular economy for single-serve coffee packaging.

ThePackHub

Sun Grape California launches mono-material grape bag

Sun Grape California, based in Bakersfield, California has launched a mono-material packaging format for the 2025 California table grape season. The company, part of the Oppy group, has introduced grape bags made from machine direction oriented polyethylene (MDOPE), intended as a recyclable alternative to traditional multi-material plastic packaging. The MDOPE bags are designed to meet performance requirements such as breathability, durability and product protection, having passed internal shelf-life tests under cool storage conditions. The mono-material structure allows the packaging to be recycled where polyethylene film recycling infrastructure is available, potentially improving end-of-life outcomes. The bags will be used across up to 15 premium grape varieties, including those under the Sun Grape, Dole and Ocean Spray, and private-label lines. The California grape season runs from July through December, and Sun Grape reports favorable harvest expectations for the period. The company presents the packaging development as part of a wider effort to support retailer sustainability targets while maintaining operational efficiency and responsiveness.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.