Coca-Cola's Reverse Vending Machine, Nespresso Canada Expands Coffee Capsule Recycling Program, and Sun Grape California Launches Mono-material Packaging

See a few examples of packaging designed for recyclability from Coca-Cola, Nespresso Canada, and Sun Grape California from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Aug 5, 2025
Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Coca-Cola's reverse vending machines reward recycling with VIP theme park experiences 

Coca-Cola and Merlin Entertainments are running a recycling initiative across Merlin’s UK attractions, offering visitors the chance to win VIP experiences by returning empty 500 ml plastic bottles. Specially designed reverse vending machines (RVMs) have been installed at 12 participating venues, including Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Legoland Windsor Resort, Cadbury World, and Sea Life aquariums in several cities. Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through these machines, which randomly select winners from among users. Prizes this year include unique experiences such as a behind-the-scenes tour of Sharkbait Reef at Alton Towers, a VIP giraffe encounter at Chessington, a snorkelling with sharks experience at Sea Life Blackpool, and a themed activity involving The Swarm at Thorpe Park. New for this year are prizes at Cadbury World, such as a Cadbury Character Afternoon Tea. The initiative is part of Coca-Cola’s and Merlin’s ongoing partnership to engage visitors in recycling behaviour while enhancing their park experience. Both companies describe the program as an innovative way to promote more sustainable habits among families by turning recycling into an engaging and rewarding activity. 

Initially launched in Quebec in 2016, the green bag program seeks to increase convenience and participation in capsule recycling.Initially launched in Quebec in 2016, the green bag program seeks to increase convenience and participation in capsule recycling.ThePackHub

Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
