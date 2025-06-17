Nestlé Purina PetCare has collaborated with packaging manufacturer Berry Global to introduce recyclable canisters for its Friskies Party Mix cat treats for the US market. The redesigned 20oz (567g) and 30oz (850g) canisters are made entirely from mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), excluding the lid and label. This transition is expected to eliminate over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic per year, resulting in an estimated reduction of 694 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually. The packaging can be widely recycled after use, supporting closed-loop recycling systems and helping to reduce plastic waste. Production is carried out at one of Berry Global’s Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified facilities, using food-grade recycled resin derived from curbside recycling streams. The development process involved collaboration across packaging, material science, operations, and quality assurance teams at both companies. This initiative supports the companies’ shared sustainability goals, aiming to reduce landfill waste and increase the use of recycled content in packaging.

Amcor's Recycle-ready Bulk Pouches Target Foodservice Packaging

Global packaging giant Amcor has launched its Liquiflex AmPrima pouches in Europe, aimed at the bulk foodservice sector. These pouches are mono-material and designed to be recyclable in practice in countries with established polyethylene (PE) recycling infrastructure. The innovation is aligned with the growing regulatory and logistical demands on foodservice providers to reduce packaging weight and improve recyclability. Compared with traditional rigid formats such as cans, the flexible pouches occupy less storage space both before and after filling, improving transportation efficiency. Suitable for a range of bulk contents such as sauces, frozen vegetables, and proteins, the pouches have been developed to comply with the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), supporting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance and potentially lowering associated costs including plastic taxes. Life cycle assessments conducted using Amcor’s ASSET tool, certified by The Carbon Trust, report reductions of up to 79% in carbon footprint, 75% in non-renewable energy use, and 84% in water consumption compared to conventional heavier packaging. Additionally, the pouches are capable of incorporating food-contact compatible post-consumer recycled (PCR) content upon request, positioning them in alignment with EU regulations set to require minimum PCR content in plastic packaging from 2030. The design also supports compatibility with pump or spout dispensers, enabling the transition from single-use sachets to refill systems commonly used in hospitality and catering environments.

A'Peel's Label Design Reinforces Waste-based Spirit Concept

Australian startup A’Peel has launched vodka and gin made from fruit peel waste. Its packaging design plays a key role in communicating the "waste-to-worth" narrative. The bottle, made from 100% post-consumer recycled glass, features natural surface imperfections, but it is the label design that most directly connects with the brand's central ingredient, fruit peel. Created in collaboration with Melbourne-based Studio Guild, the label is shaped organically to resemble the texture of fruit skin and includes tactile embossing to echo citrus peel. A standout feature is the label’s clean-peel functionality, designed to be easily removed to facilitate recycling of the glass bottle. It is made from 30% post-consumer waste material, further aligning with the brand’s sustainability objectives. The tamper seal mimics a fruit sticker, reinforcing the concept visually and thematically. These elements work together to establish a distinct brand identity that directly reflects the use of banana and citrus peel in spirit production. According to the brand, over 1,000 bottles were sold within three weeks of launch, with customers responding positively to both the product and its packaging. Though not yet available in retail, A’Peel is positioning its packaging as a core differentiator in a competitive spirits market, where sustainable and engaging design are gaining traction.

