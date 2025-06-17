Nestlé Purina PetCare Introduces Recyclable Containers for Cat Treats, Amcor Launches Mono-material Pouches, and A'Peel's Clean-peel Label

See a few examples of packaging designed for recyclability from Nestlé Purina PetCare, Amcor, and A'Peel from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Jun 17, 2025
This transition is expected to eliminate over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic per year, resulting in an estimated reduction of 694 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually.
These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Nestlé Purina's Recyclable Cat Treat Canisters Launched Using 100% Recycled PET 

Nestlé Purina PetCare has collaborated with packaging manufacturer Berry Global to introduce recyclable canisters for its Friskies Party Mix cat treats for the US market. The redesigned 20oz (567g) and 30oz (850g) canisters are made entirely from mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), excluding the lid and label. This transition is expected to eliminate over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic per year, resulting in an estimated reduction of 694 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually. The packaging can be widely recycled after use, supporting closed-loop recycling systems and helping to reduce plastic waste. Production is carried out at one of Berry Global’s Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified facilities, using food-grade recycled resin derived from curbside recycling streams. The development process involved collaboration across packaging, material science, operations, and quality assurance teams at both companies. This initiative supports the companies’ shared sustainability goals, aiming to reduce landfill waste and increase the use of recycled content in packaging. 

Compared with traditional rigid formats such as cans, the flexible pouches occupy less storage space both before and after filling, improving transportation efficiency.

Amcor
Nestle Purina PetCare
