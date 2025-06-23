How The PACK Challenge Builds Tomorrow’s Packaging Workforce

The PACK Challenge offers high school students hands-on experience in packaging, fostering industry interest and providing CPGs with opportunities to support future talent.

Casey Flanagan
Jun 23, 2025
Teams compete with their packaging machinery at PACK EXPO International after a semester and a half of building.
Teams compete with their packaging machinery at PACK EXPO International after a semester and a half of building.
PMMI

The halls of PACK EXPO International in Chicago reliably bustle with machine suppliers and CPGs connecting every two years. But a keen observer might notice a different kind of event unfolding inside the show; a high-stakes packaging competition among high school students, bridging the classroom and the manufacturing floor – The PACK Challenge.

Now in its third season, the competition challenges students to tackle real-world engineering problems.

“This year, we’re asking them to palletize,” explains Kate Torrence, director of workforce development at PMMI. “There are three different size blocks that we’ve already provided the files for, so they can 3D print them. They will take them from a single line conveyor, stop them, and put them on a pallet. We’ll judge them based on stability, how many blocks can go on a pallet, and how many layers they can get.”

The challenge doesn’t stop at engineering, though; It also includes a sales and marketing component.

“They get to say why they’re better than competitors. We want them to get some business acumen along with the engineering side,” explains Torrence.

For the first time, The PACK Challenge is open to students nationwide. It starts with a virtual qualifier, where students develop a five-minute video presentation to showcase their product design and plan. Six finalists move forward from the qualifier, at which point PMMI provides a kit with all the components needed to start building.

“They’ll have a semester and a half to build what they came up with, and then those six finalists will ship their machines to PACK EXPO International, where we’ll have an operator training competition, a sales and marketing competition, and an FAT competition,” says Torrence.

Companies in this article
PepsiCo
PMMI
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Related Stories
Siemens White Paper
Home
PMMI
Expo Pack 2025
PACK EXPO
EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2025
Pelv25
PACK EXPO
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Sponsor Content
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Labeling
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View More »
Top Stories
Teams compete with their packaging machinery at PACK EXPO International after a semester and a half of building.
PACK EXPO
How The PACK Challenge Builds Tomorrow’s Packaging Workforce
The PACK Challenge offers high school students hands-on experience in packaging, fostering industry interest and providing CPGs with opportunities to support future talent.
Each can of Nialis non-alcoholic beer depicts silhouetted hikers or explorers bearing flags—a symbolic nod to Summit’s entry into the NA segment.
Package Design
Package Design Plants a Flag for Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
The blister pack has achieved an HTP-Cyclos recyclability rating of 87% within the rigid HDPE stream and 73% within the mixed flexible polyolefin stream.
Recycling
Amcor, Mondelez Norden, and Borealis Design Packaging for Recyclability
Paper’s widespread recyclability enables CPGs to incorporate post-consumer materials and reduce use of virgin resources.
Recycling
CPGs Embrace Paper’s Circular Properties, but Shelf Life and Barrier Hurdles Remain
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Sponsor Content
Need a custom belt for a unique packaging challenge?
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
The Half Height Automatic (HHA) 5000 Depalletizer is capable of unloading half height pallets of glass, plastic or metal.
Ska Fabricating Returns to PACK EXPO Las Vegas to Support Manufacturers with Scalable Packaging Line Solutions
Visit Booth W-4050 to learn about Ska Fab's solutions, including the Half Height Automatic 5000 Depalletizer, Full Height Automatic 5000 Depalletizer, and Manual Tilt Palletizer.
Human Machine Interfaces
Foam-in-place Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
822 Pmg Cartoning
Cartoning
Cartoning Innovations Report
821 Pmg Robotics
Robotics
Robotics Innovations Report
820 Pmg Prepared Food
Prepared Foods
Prepared Foods Innovations Report
819 Pmg Baking
Bakery/Snack
Baking and Snack Innovations Report
View More »