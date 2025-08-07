PACK EXPO Las Vegas Underscores Its Commitment to Sustainability

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies , will emphasize sustainability ­­— one of the most important topics in the packaging and processing industry today — at PACK EXPO Las Vegas , Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. North America’s largest, most comprehensive packaging and processing event, PACK EXPO Las Vegas continues to be a global hub for innovation, solutions, and industry collaboration.

“PMMI is committed to reducing the industry’s environmental impact and improving sustainability in the supply chain,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “PACK EXPO, its partners, vendors, and exhibitors are dedicated to driving meaningful change in packaging and processing.”

PMMI is proud to partner with Dow , the Official Sustainability Partner and Official Sponsor of Show-Floor Recycling. Dow will contribute its expertise in sustainable practices by sponsoring all recycling on the show floor, increasing the number of recycling bins, diverting as much waste as possible from landfills, and educating attendees and exhibitors on the importance of recycling.

Fostering awareness and efficiency, attendees will gain valuable knowledge that can be directly applied to their operations at the show’s Sustainability Central , located in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Presented by Packaging World and sponsored by Dow, Sustainability Central is the first show-floor stop for staying informed about the multifaceted challenges facing the packaging and processing industry. Expert-led sessions will allow attendees to navigate the complexities of sustainability and what it means for their brands.