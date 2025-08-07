PACK EXPO Las Vegas Underscores Its Commitment to Sustainability

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will emphasize sustainability — one of the most important topics in the packaging and processing industry today — at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. North America’s largest, most comprehensive packaging and processing event, PACK EXPO Las Vegas continues to be a global hub for innovation, solutions, and industry collaboration.
“PMMI is committed to reducing the industry’s environmental impact and improving sustainability in the supply chain,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “PACK EXPO, its partners, vendors, and exhibitors are dedicated to driving meaningful change in packaging and processing.”
PMMI is proud to partner with Dow, the Official Sustainability Partner and Official Sponsor of Show-Floor Recycling. Dow will contribute its expertise in sustainable practices by sponsoring all recycling on the show floor, increasing the number of recycling bins, diverting as much waste as possible from landfills, and educating attendees and exhibitors on the importance of recycling.
Fostering awareness and efficiency, attendees will gain valuable knowledge that can be directly applied to their operations at the show’s Sustainability Central, located in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Presented by Packaging World and sponsored by Dow, Sustainability Central is the first show-floor stop for staying informed about the multifaceted challenges facing the packaging and processing industry. Expert-led sessions will allow attendees to navigate the complexities of sustainability and what it means for their brands.
“These free sessions will explore every aspect of sustainability,” says David Newcorn, president of PMMI Media Group. “Attendees will hear fresh perspectives from industry leaders and gain powerful insights to make their brands sustainability leaders.”
Sessions topics include:
- Streamlining Operations with Right-Sized Packaging Solutions for a Sustainable Future
- Building the Business Case for Sustainability
- Legislation Is Here — Is Your Packaging Ready?
- Driving Sustainable Savings & Circularity in Packaging
A list of all the Sustainability Central sessions can be found here.
In addition to the sustainability sessions held over all three days of the show, industry expert-led PACK EXPO Sustainability Tours, sponsored by Anchor Packaging, will be available. This new addition to the show will provide a curated experience designed for consumer-packaged goods brand owners who are actively seeking sustainable solutions. Guided tours will provide valuable insights and exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge sustainability advancements.
Tour participation is free, but space is limited. Due to high demand and limited capacity, tour applications should be submitted as soon as possible. Participation is subject to approval. Each applicant will receive an update on their status by Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. The Tour will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. and will include:
- 15-minute overview to set the stage for the tour
- Headsets to ensure clear communication despite show floor noise
- Custom PACK EXPO Las Vegas Game Plan (a personalized booth itinerary), featuring the Sustainability Solutions Finder to help navigate sustainable solutions
- Exclusive networking reception with light snacks and beverages
Navigating sustainable solutions has never been easier with the Sustainability Solutions Finder, a powerful online resource directory that connects attendees with professionally vetted suppliers offering environmentally friendly solutions. Attendees can search by sustainability feature, package type, or “beyond the package” for additional criteria such as machinery and sustainable facilities. In addition, PACK EXPO Green Exhibitors are noted with the green logo in the exhibitor directory and on placards on-site. These exhibitors will feature sustainable packaging materials or machinery solutions at this year’s show.
Beyond the exhibits and new sustainability events, PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers more than 100 free educational sessions right on the show floor and eight specialty pavilions covering healthcare, confectionery, containers and materials, processing, logistics, education and workforce development, industry association partners, and reusable packaging.
The Reusable Packaging Pavilion showcases solutions that help companies implement sustainable transport packaging practices. By adopting reusable packaging, businesses can significantly cut waste, optimize their supply chains, and reduce their carbon footprint. Sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, this pavilion is a must-visit for professionals striving to embrace a greener future.
In 2025, PACK EXPO Las Vegas will mark 30 years since its debut. It will feature 2,300 exhibitors, over 1 million net square feet, and is expected to attract 35,000 attendees from more than 40 vertical markets.
Attendee registration for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 is open at packexpolasvegas.com. Registration is $30 through Sept. 5, after which the price increases to $130.