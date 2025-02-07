NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025
LAST CHANCE! Register ASAP for $30

Energizer Launches Plastic-Free Paper Blister Pack with Walmart

The Energizer Bunny rolled out a new paper blister-style pack that's 100% curbside recyclable, with bold new look for shelf presence and consumer experience in Walmart other retailers. Duracell made a similar move at the end of 2025, also with Walmart.

Matt Reynolds
Feb 7, 2025
Energizer Plastic Free Battery Packaging

Energizer, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of household batteries, launched a 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging [save for seal/adhesive] for its portfolio of Energizer batteries. The announcement comes on the heels of its competitor Duracell making a similar switch to 100% paper-based, curbside recyclable packaging, as reported in Packaging World at the end of last year.

Energizer says its new paper-based packaging offers a sleek, user-friendly design that simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience for consumers. It also elevates in-store displays, creating a visually appealing presence on retail shelves, making it easier for retail partners to merchandise. Billing itself as a leader in sustainability and innovation, the company says redesign marks an exciting milestone for Energizer in advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship while also addressing a major consumer desire for more renewable solutions. Starting this March, the plastic-free packaging will roll out at Walmart stores nationwide and online, with additional North American retailers following later in 2025.

"With a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions that benefit consumers globally, advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey," says Lori Shambro, EVP and chief marketing officer at Energizer. "We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings."

Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Primary Image Web
Recycling
Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization
Gfu For Pw
Recycling
How2Recycle Releases New Guidelines for Use with Changes to Recyclability for Two Formats in the U.S.
Nwar Image
Recycling
Nwär Skin's New Product Line Addresses Sustainability Two Ways
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Around 80% of surveyed packaging industry stakeholders are looking to hire packaging line operators and having trouble doing so.
Workforce
The Packaging Workforce: Hiring, Retention, and Training in a Changing Industry
Packaging industry companies are finding challenges in finding, keeping, and training workers to handle increasingly advanced machinery.
Energizer Plastic Free Battery Packaging
Recycling
Energizer Launches Plastic-Free Paper Blister Pack with Walmart
Adressing Operation and Maintenance Workforce Limitations
Digital Transformation
Addressing Operation and Maintenance Workforce Limitations
Mayorga uses its newest pouch filling system to produce whole bean and ground coffee in both 2- and 5-lb sizes.
Bagging & Pouching
Video: Coffee Producer Mayorga Adds a Bagger to Meet Surge Demand
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER FOR $30!
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Products
Domino
CO2 Laser Coders
Domino Printing Sciences' Dx-Series boosts beverage production with faster high-resolution 2D coding, meeting future coding demands without sacrificing production speeds.
High-Dose All Plastic Dispensing Pump
Modified Atmosphere Packaging Technology
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »