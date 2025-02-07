Energizer, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of household batteries, launched a 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging [save for seal/adhesive] for its portfolio of Energizer batteries. The announcement comes on the heels of its competitor Duracell making a similar switch to 100% paper-based, curbside recyclable packaging, as reported in Packaging World at the end of last year.

Energizer says its new paper-based packaging offers a sleek, user-friendly design that simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience for consumers. It also elevates in-store displays, creating a visually appealing presence on retail shelves, making it easier for retail partners to merchandise. Billing itself as a leader in sustainability and innovation, the company says redesign marks an exciting milestone for Energizer in advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship while also addressing a major consumer desire for more renewable solutions. Starting this March, the plastic-free packaging will roll out at Walmart stores nationwide and online, with additional North American retailers following later in 2025.

"With a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions that benefit consumers globally, advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey," says Lori Shambro, EVP and chief marketing officer at Energizer. "We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings."