Amazon Redesigns Packaging, Krones Swaps out Plastic Film, and Sainsbury Introduces Plastic-free Avocado Packaging

Amazon has unveiled a redesigned packaging approach for its Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV products, focusing on sustainability, recyclability, and reduced environmental impact. The new packaging incorporates 30% more recycled fiber content, minimizing reliance on virgin and bleached materials. This shift increases the use of post-consumer recycled materials and aligns with the company’s broader goals under The Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040. Key innovations include the replacement of plastic wraps with water-based coatings and paper-based wraps compatible with recycling streams. The unbleached kraft-style design not only enhances recyclability but also reduces ink usage by 60%. These changes lower the carbon footprint of the packaging process. Amazon has also optimized its logistics to decarbonize its transportation network. This involves more compact packaging to maximize pallet loads and prioritizing ocean freight, which generates 95% fewer emissions compared to air transport. Further enhancing user experience, Amazon has introduced tactile-marked QR codes on Quick Start Guides for accessibility, enabling visually impaired customers to access setup instructions and product features more easily.

Krones introduces sustainable cardboard solution changes to beverage packaging

Krones, a leader in packaging automation, has shaken up the beverage industry’s multipack packaging by introducing a 100% cardboard solution to replace traditional plastic films. In partnership with Coca-Cola HBC and DS-Smith, Krones developed the LitePac Top system, which uses a recyclable cardboard clip system to group PET bottles up to 1.5 litres. This new system not only reduces plastic waste but also features a tear-resistant cardboard clip with a handle for easy handling and transport, and a notch system that allows each bottle to be detached individually. For heavier packs, a kraft paper banner is added for stability. The solution, deployed for the first time by Coca-Cola HBC, is expected to save up to 200 tons of plastic annually. The new packaging also facilitates scanning at checkout by covering barcodes, reducing the risk of errors. Krones’ innovative system is powered by its Variopac Pro machine series, which combines multiple functions into one compact machine, allowing for minimal footprint and adaptability to various packaging types. This “open-source” approach allows brands to select their own packaging partners.

Image courtesy of Sainsbury's



Sainsbury's plastic-free packaging for avocados

Leading UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is piloting plastic-free packaging for its own-brand Ripe & Ready Avocados twin pack across 77 stores. The new packaging solution replaces traditional plastic trays and wraps with a recyclable cardboard sleeve and label, which are both widely recyclable within the UK. This change applies to Sainsbury’s own-brand avocados and is expected to reduce plastic use by 20.2 tons annually. The design features perforated holes in the cardboard sleeve to ensure adequate ventilation, helping to maintain the freshness and quality of the avocados during transport and on the shelf. This development aligns with the company’s commitment to halve its use of own-brand plastic packaging by 2025 compared to 2019 levels. Sainsbury’s has already made strides in this area, having removed single-use plastic bags from its produce section and introduced compostable alternatives for some items. The shift to plastic-free avocado packaging is part of a larger industry trend towards reducing plastic waste. This initiative is likely to appeal to consumers while meeting the increasing regulatory and public demand for reduced plastic usage in packaging.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.