Amazon Redesigns Packaging, Krones Swaps out Plastic Film, and Sainsbury Introduces Plastic-free Avocado Packaging

See a few examples of paper product innovations from Amazon, Krones, and Sainsbury from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Feb 7, 2025
The new packaging incorporates 30% more recycled fiber content, minimizing reliance on virgin and bleached materials.
The new packaging incorporates 30% more recycled fiber content, minimizing reliance on virgin and bleached materials.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability.

Amazon redesigned packaging prioritizes sustainability

Amazon has unveiled a redesigned packaging approach for its Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV products, focusing on sustainability, recyclability, and reduced environmental impact. The new packaging incorporates 30% more recycled fiber content, minimizing reliance on virgin and bleached materials. This shift increases the use of post-consumer recycled materials and aligns with the company’s broader goals under The Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040. Key innovations include the replacement of plastic wraps with water-based coatings and paper-based wraps compatible with recycling streams. The unbleached kraft-style design not only enhances recyclability but also reduces ink usage by 60%. These changes lower the carbon footprint of the packaging process. Amazon has also optimized its logistics to decarbonize its transportation network. This involves more compact packaging to maximize pallet loads and prioritizing ocean freight, which generates 95% fewer emissions compared to air transport. Further enhancing user experience, Amazon has introduced tactile-marked QR codes on Quick Start Guides for accessibility, enabling visually impaired customers to access setup instructions and product features more easily. 

The solution, deployed for the first time by Coca-Cola HBC, is expected to save up to 200 tons of plastic annually.The solution, deployed for the first time by Coca-Cola HBC, is expected to save up to 200 tons of plastic annually.Image provided by ThePackHub

