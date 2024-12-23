Top Articles of 2024, #14: Refresco's Mono-material, Aseptic HDPE/rHDPE Carton

END USER REFRESCO: "If you look at the groups of customers that we have, about two thirds are the large retailers, and about one third are A brands, what we clearly see is that the A brand owners are pushing for circularity themselves. They want us to come up with a circular solution, and they are very demanding of us--rightfully so, because it's part of their brand and positioning. For the retailers, we play more of a product developer role, and we are supposed to come up with circular solutions. They compare us with other bottlers, and other beverage solutions providers and see who has the best option. So we have to offer them business solutions, we have to offer them choices, and they want them to be within a competitive price and high quality. We need to come up with a solution that brings that all, and I believe that with this reZorce pack, we have a new option that they will certainly appreciate." -- Coert Michielsen, CPO, Refresco

Packaging World editors were intrigued enough by this new tech to think it was worth a quick trip from Chicago to Amsterdam to see and understand. There, we caught up with Neil Court Johnston, president, Mucell Extrusion , a division of Zotefoam PLC, on a new multilayer but mono-material, food-contact HDPE and rHDPE structure called reZorce circular packaging.

PW: What is microcellular foaming tech, and what was its genesis? I believe an early, in-market example was the development of a lightweighted pack for Unilever brand Dove, correct?

Johnston: This really goes back to 2011 when Zotefoams acquired MuCell Extrusion. Microcellular foaming technology is where we inject atmospheric gasses into polymer, typically nitrogen and carbon dioxide, and we displace 10 to 15% of the weight, creating lighter, greener, cheaper packaging.

Fast forward to 2019. In the intervening years, you've been able to develop layers of this microcellular foam in HDPE specifically. And when laminated or otherwise stitched together, these layers can provide barrier properties. What are you doing to achieve this?

What we're doing is creating a mono-material, barrier, food-contact packaging with a layer structure. We can create up to nine layers within the gauge of a chip bag. We're able to include recycled material [HDPE PCR]. For mechanical recycling work streams, about 70% of the substrate would be rHDPE. With chemical recycling inputs, that's almost 100% recycled material.