Top Articles of 2024, #19: WM's Investment in AI Sortation

The #19 most clicked article of 2024: We sat down with Brent Bell, VP of recycling, to see how a billion dollar investment will be spent (hint: AI optical sorters and new facilities), and what it means for pack design and PCR supply.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 18, 2024
Haulers feed the tipping floor at WM's new Houston West Side material recovery facility (MRF).
Packaging WorldThe largest recycler in North America, WM, is making critical investments in AI, automation, and innovative technology to modernize its recycling facilities and expand recycling access to communities in a more than $1 billion planned investment through 2026. How is that money being distributed?

WM
