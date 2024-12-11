Nestlé, Mondelez, and Unilever Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations

Nestlé has adopted a new 95% paper-based can developed by Sonoco for its coffee products, aiming to enhance recyclability while maintaining the barrier properties of traditional packaging. This innovative can replaces the standard metal base with a fiber-based alternative, ensuring that it is fully recyclable in existing European systems. The can is designed to be lighter, making it easier to handle and transport. This new addition to the EnviroCan Paper Bottom range seeks to reduce plastic use and support sustainability goals. Sonoco highlights that this packaging solution is an important step towards sustainable packaging within the coffee market. In addition, Sonoco has previously launched a similar can for Pringles, demonstrating a commitment to developing recyclable packaging across various products. The shift towards paper-based packaging reflects broader trends in the industry as companies explore alternatives that minimize environmental impact. This initiative is part of Nestlé’s ongoing efforts to achieve more sustainable practices in its product lines, aligning with regulatory demands for recyclability in the U.K. and beyond.

Mondelez International has begun using Saica Group’s mono-paper secondary packaging for its Lu biscuits produced at the La Haye-Fouassière plant in France. This transition is part of Mondelez’s broader commitment to sustainability, which has been recognized by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that validated the company’s greenhouse gas reduction targets in April 2024. By adopting this recyclable mono-paper solution, Mondelez aims to save 177 metric tons of virgin plastic annually in France, Belgium, and the U.K., achieving a 63% reduction in plastic use for specific biscuit lines, including “Vrai Petit Beurre,” “Petit Brun Extra,” and “Tea.” The new packaging is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, ensuring its compliance with recycling standards, and has passed the CEPI (Confederation of European Paper Industries) version 2 test method for recyclability. The introduction of the mono-paper packaging has not affected the freshness or quality of the biscuits, maintaining their shelf life. The packaging is produced on a horizontal packaging line that accommodates cold sealing, with similar physical characteristics to the previously used plastic. Mondelez has set a goal for 2025 to have at least 98% of its packaging recyclable, alongside a 25% reduction in rigid virgin plastic use.

Knorr, a brand of Unilever and a mainstay of U.K. households, has transitioned its stock cubes from multi-layer aluminum wrappers to recyclable paper wrappers. Following a successful trial at Tesco with the chicken flavor, this new packaging will now be rolled out across the entire stock cube range, starting with fish and lamb flavors and continuing with other varieties. This initiative allows for the entire packaging—both the stock cube boxes and the new paper wrappers—to be recyclable, aligning with sustainability goals. To assist consumers, recyclable icons and On-pack Recycling Labels (OPRL) have been added to provide clear recycling instructions. This shift reflects Knorr’s commitment to enhancing the recyclability of its products and aims to reduce packaging waste while maintaining the quality and freshness of the stock cubes.

