Nestlé, Mondelez, and Unilever Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations

Nestlé Paper-Based Can for Coffee Products, Mondelez Mono-Paper Packs for Biscuits, Unilever's Knorr Stock Cubes in Paper Wrappers

See a few examples of paper-based packaging innovations from Nestlé, Mondelez, and Unilever from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 11, 2024
Nestlé's new paper-based coffee can is fully recyclable in European recycling systems.
Nestlé's new paper-based coffee can is fully recyclable in European recycling systems.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These innovations exemplify the diverse approaches being adopted to reduce plastic use and improve recyclability, showcasing the industry's strides in meeting sustainability goals through paper.

Nestlé Introducing 95% Paper-Based Can to Improve Recyclability 

