Vaseline, Pernod Ricard, and AN Avícola Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

Vaseline Recyclable Lotion Pumps, Pernod Ricard Gin in PCR Glass Bottles, AN Avícola 100% PET Trays for Poultry

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Vaseline, Pernod Ricard, and AN Avícola from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 17, 2024
Vaseline's new pumps eliminate the conventional metal spring, allowing it to be accepted by more than half of all recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada.
Vaseline's new pumps eliminate the conventional metal spring, allowing it to be accepted by more than half of all recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These recyclable packaging initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Nestlé's new paper-based coffee can is fully recyclable in European recycling systems.
Recycling
Nestlé, Mondelez, and Unilever Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations
Burlington Ardagh Diageo Bottles
Recycling
Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America Partners with Don’t Trash Glass Program in Chicago
Danone For Web Posting
Recycling
Danone Adds Refreshed How2Recycle with Dynamic, Localized Recycle Check
Dominique Guinard (left), VP of Innovation at Digimarc and founder of EVRYTHNG, which Digimarc acquired, explained at AIPIA that Digital Link is about ready for prime time, with 2027 being a practical timeline to have infrastructure prepared for the switch.
Digital Transformation
Top Articles of 2024, #20: Sunrise 2027
The #20 most clicked article of 2024: The GTIN 1D barcode has worked for 50 years, making packaging go 'beep' at checkout. Poised to take its place is a more capable, internet connected 2D code representation of a GS1 standard URL called Digital Link.
Vaseline's new pumps eliminate the conventional metal spring, allowing it to be accepted by more than half of all recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada.
Recycling
Vaseline, Pernod Ricard, and AN Avícola Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations
Nearly a third of snack industry machine operators leave within a year of employment, according to PMMI Business Intelligence's '2024 Snack Foods Packaging Trends' report.
Workforce
Differences in Training, Retaining Snack Operators and Maintenance Staff
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Invests Over $800K to Empower the Future Workforce – 2024 Year in Review
