Vaseline, Pernod Ricard, and AN Avícola Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

Image provided by ThePackHub Vaseline Introduces Recyclable Pumps for North American Lotion Packaging

Vaseline, a brand under Unilever, has introduced recyclable pumps for its Intensive Care lotions in North America. This initiative aligns with Unilever’s broader sustainability goals, aiming for 100% of its rigid plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030. The new pumps eliminate the conventional metal spring, making them easier to recycle and widely accepted by over half of recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to enhancing recyclability, Vaseline has also incorporated 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic into its lotion bottles, reducing its reliance on virgin plastic. Since 2018, these efforts have avoided the use of over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic. By lightweighting its bottles, the brand has removed over 130 metric tons of plastic, equating to the removal of around 11 million 20.3 oz lotion bottles from circulation. Unilever continues to work with organizations like The Recycling Partnership and the U.S. and Canada Plastics Pacts to improve local recycling infrastructure.

Image provided by ThePackHub Pernod Ricard Gin in 95% Recycled Glass Bottle

Pernod Ricard’s ultra-premium gin brand, Monkey 47, has introduced a new, sustainable bottle for its Sloe Gin. The new packaging, made from 95% post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass, is a significant upgrade from the brand’s previous bottle, which contained only 18% recycled content. The shift to a high recycled-content glass bottle was achieved in collaboration with ESTAL, a supplier specializing in “wild” glass made from recycled materials. Additional sustainable features enhance the packaging’s sustainable profile. The label is crafted from a citrus-based paper that incorporates 15% leftover citrus pulp and 40% recycled fibers. For the seal, Monkey 47 has opted for a biodegradable plastic alternative made from PLA (polylactic acid), derived from fermented plant starch. The cork used in the bottle cap is sustainably sourced, naturally harvested, and contributes to CO₂ absorption.

Image provided by ThePackHub AN Avícola Transitions to 100% PET Trays to Boost Recyclability

Spanish poultry producer AN Avícola has transitioned to using 100% PET trays for its product packaging, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. The change, which affects the company’s entire poultry product line, is aimed at improving recyclability and reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste. Previously, the company used trays that combined PET with other materials, which were technically recyclable but required additional effort from recycling facilities. By switching to pure PET, AN Avícola simplifies the recycling process, making it more efficient and accessible. The new trays, though similar in appearance to the old ones, required significant changes to the company’s packaging operations. The company notes that while consumers may not notice a visible difference in the packaging, the sustainability benefits are substantial.

