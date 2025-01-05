NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #1: Coke's 'First in Decades' PET Lightweighting Project

The #1 most clicked article of 2024: A new lightweighting project reduces the weight of 12-, 16.9-, and 20-oz PET bottles from 21 to 18.5 g. That'll help reduce PET by 3 million metric tons by 2025, but how will the supply chain react?

Matt Reynolds

Jan 5, 2025

Matt Reynolds
Jan 5, 2025
All small PET bottles in 12 oz, 16.9 oz and 20 oz will be lightweighted from 21 g to 18.5 g for all The Coca-Cola Company’s sparkling brands, Minute Maid Refreshments, and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in the U.S. and Canada.
The Coca-Cola Company has completely redesigned its range of small PET bottles with its latest lightweighting initiative, reducing the weight of these bottles and in many cases, changing the shape. Starting now and through 2024, all small PET bottles in 12 oz, 16.9 oz and 20 oz will be lightweighted from 21 g to 18.5 g for all The Coca-Cola Company’s sparkling brands, Minute Maid Refreshments, and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in the U.S. and Canada.

