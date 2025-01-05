Top Articles of 2024, #1: Coke's ‘First in Decades’ PET Lightweighting Project

All small PET bottles in 12 oz, 16.9 oz and 20 oz will be lightweighted from 21 g to 18.5 g for all The Coca-Cola Company’s sparkling brands, Minute Maid Refreshments, and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in the U.S. and Canada.

The Coca-Cola Company has completely redesigned its range of small PET bottles with its latest lightweighting initiative, reducing the weight of these bottles and in many cases, changing the shape. Starting now and through 2024, all small PET bottles in 12 oz, 16.9 oz and 20 oz will be lightweighted from 21 g to 18.5 g for all The Coca-Cola Company’s sparkling brands, Minute Maid Refreshments, and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in the U.S. and Canada.

Coca-Cola Trademark’s 20-oz 100% recycled PET (rPET, excluding caps and labels) bottles will soon be available in the new lightweighted bottle, as well.

It has been quite some time since the last preform and bottle redesign of this magnitude. For Coca-Cola Trademark’s 20-oz bottle specifically, that particular bottle design has been in the market since 2006, so it has been nearly two decades.