Top Articles of 2024, #3: Sprite Gets Naked, for Now

The #3 most clicked article of 2024: Coca Cola strips the labels from its Sprite on-the-go rPET bottles in the company’s first U.K. trial of label-less packaging.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jan 3, 2025
In place of a label, the bottle will feature an embossed logo on the front, with product and nutritional information laser-engraved on the back.
Coca‑Cola is temporarily removing the labels from its 500-mL Sprite and Sprite Zero on-the-go bottles in a limited trial of label-less packaging. Instead of a label, the bottle will be decorated with an embossed logo on the front of the pack. Laser-engraved product and nutritional information will appear on the back.

According to Coca-Cola, while the existing labels are fully recyclable, removing them simplifies the recycling process. Eliminating the labels means there is no need to separate them from the bottles during the recycling process, and it reduces the amount of packaging material used overall.

Says Javier Meza, vice president of marketing for Coca‑Cola Europe, “The trial we are announcing today is a milestone for the industry. It’s the first time these two technologies have been used in a pilot globally, where a Coca‑Cola product will appear in a label-less, single-unit bottle sold in-store. Although the design change may sound simple, this is a big shift from a marketing perspective. This trial could contribute to longer-term changes to the way brands communicate with their consumers.”

