The packages were made by way of Dry Molded Fiber technology, invented by Sweden’s PulPac and covered by multiple patents. Completing the noteworthy package are an induction-sealed foil lid and a pressure-sensitive paper label with hot-stamped gold used for the gold double B symbol at the top of the bottle. The trial took place May 25- 26 at Time Out Fest in Barcelona, Spain, where 2,000 mini Baileys containers each holding 80 mL were made available to those who attended the food fest.

London-based Diageo —the maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky, Don Julio Tequila, and Guinness—recently tested paper-based bottles for Baileys, the Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Made of 90% paper and including a thin PET liner, the bottles are designed for recycling in standard paper streams and do not require the consumer to separate the PET liner when disposing.

To understand why Dry Molded Fiber is potentially such a game changer it helps to point out that the tried and true method of forming fiber into packaging—think egg cartons, for example—involves considerable time, energy, and water. It begins with paper, typically recycled materials such as newspapers, paperboard, and other types of paper waste. These are pulped to break them down into individual fibers, and the pulp is then mixed with water to create a slurry. This slurry is poured into a mold designed to create a consistent shape and size for the egg cartons. Next is a press, which applies pressure to remove excess water from the pulp. Last comes drying to remove any remaining moisture.