NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #8: How Baileys Paper-Based Bottle is Made

The #8 most clicked article of 2024: An extraordinary network of inventors, developers, OEMs, and stakeholders emphasize ‘progress over perfection’ as they commercialize a breakthrough bottle.

Pat Reynolds
Dec 29, 2024
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.

London-based Diageo—the maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky, Don Julio Tequila, and Guinness—recently tested paper-based bottles for Baileys, the Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Made of 90% paper and including a thin PET liner, the bottles are designed for recycling in standard paper streams and do not require the consumer to separate the PET liner when disposing.

The packages were made by way of Dry Molded Fiber technology, invented by Sweden’s PulPac and covered by multiple patents. Completing the noteworthy package are an induction-sealed foil lid and a pressure-sensitive paper label with hot-stamped gold used for the gold double B symbol at the top of the bottle. The trial took place May 25- 26 at Time Out Fest in Barcelona, Spain, where 2,000 mini Baileys containers each holding 80 mL were made available to those who attended the food fest.

Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Both the Mini and Regular McFlurry will now be served in what stakeholders say is a more environmentally friendly, paper-based, four-flap cup.
Containers & Closures
Top Articles of 2024, #9: McDonald's Drops Plastic for Four-Flap McFlurry Cup
One of the steps in making the container is a perforation process for ease of opening in the consumer’s hands.
Containers & Closures
Top Articles of 2024, #17: Recyclable Coffee Pack Breakthrough
Logo Tricor Braun Primary
Containers & Closures
TricorBraun to Acquire Veritiv’s Rigid Containers
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.
Containers & Closures
Top Articles of 2024, #8: How Baileys Paper-Based Bottle is Made
The #8 most clicked article of 2024: An extraordinary network of inventors, developers, OEMs, and stakeholders emphasize ‘progress over perfection’ as they commercialize a breakthrough bottle.
The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.
Bio-based
Top Articles of 2024, #10: KDP Unveils Plant-based, Compostable Coffee Pod
NAPCOR PET bottle collection and recycling rates.
Recycling
Top Articles of 2024, #11: If Brands Need PCR, Why is Demand for rPET so Soft?
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Bagging & Pouching
Top Articles of 2024, #12: Cannabis Brand Supercharges Packaging with Automation
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Exair
CE-Compliant Line of Air Knives
EXAIR's Air Knives are energy-efficient, compressed air devices for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling applications, and they are available in various sizes and materials.
A Standard System for Conveying and Guiding
UV Laser Marking System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »