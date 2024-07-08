New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

How Baileys Paper-Based Bottle is Made

An extraordinary network of inventors, developers, OEMs, and stakeholders emphasize ‘progress over perfection’ as they commercialize a breakthrough bottle.

Pat Reynolds
Jul 8, 2024
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.

London-based Diageo—the maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky, Don Julio Tequila, and Guinness—recently tested paper-based bottles for Baileys, the Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Made of 90% paper and including a thin PET liner, the bottles are designed for recycling in standard paper streams and do not require the consumer to separate the PET liner when disposing.

The packages were made by way of Dry Molded Fiber technology, invented by Sweden’s PulPac and covered by multiple patents. Completing the noteworthy package are an induction-sealed foil lid and a pressure-sensitive paper label with hot-stamped gold used for the gold double B symbol at the top of the bottle. The trial took place May 25- 26 at Time Out Fest in Barcelona, Spain, where 2,000 mini Baileys containers each holding 80 mL were made available to those who attended the food fest.

To understand why Dry Molded Fiber is potentially such a game changer it helps to point out that the tried and true method of forming fiber into packaging—think egg cartons, for example—involves considerable time, energy, and water. It begins with paper, typically recycled materials such as newspapers, paperboard, and other types of paper waste. These are pulped to break them down into individual fibers, and the pulp is then mixed with water to create a slurry. This slurry is poured into a mold designed to create a consistent shape and size for the egg cartons. Next is a press, which applies pressure to remove excess water from the pulp. Last comes drying to remove any remaining moisture.

This is a slow and resource-intensive process, one that Dry Molded Fiber technology is able to sidestep. PulPac claims that Dry Molded Fiber is 10 times faster than conventional wet molded fiber methods. Once it gets fully scaled up, say its backers, it will be a way of converting renewable plant fibers into fully recyclable packaging that can replace single-use plastic at a cost that is competitive. Other benefits include low energy use and almost no water demand in the molding process. This results in a package with strong sustainability credentials. Initial screening Life Cycle Assessment data for the Baileys bottle suggests it will have 25% lower CO2 emissions than the current rPET package.

It’s important to note that Dry Molded Fiber technology can be used to form almost any three-dimensional packaging product. (See sidebar below for a description of how the technology is used to make paper cutlery or cup lids used in the foodservice industry.) In this account we’ll focus on how the Baileys bottle was made. But before looking at the bottle-making technology itself, it’s essential to look at the PulPac business model and the network of partners and co-developers upon whose shoulders the Baileys bottle stands. Baileys Mini 2024First and foremost in that network is PA Consulting, a London-based company that takes new ideas from concept through design and development and on to commercial success. Jamie Stone, sustainability and innovation expert at PA Consulting, puts it this way: “We're in the business of taking things from invention to industrialization.” In 2022, PA and PulPac formed something called the Bottle Collective to create the world’s first Dry Molded Fiber bottle. The Bottle Collective is inviting partners to join now. It’s a first-come-first-served deal and partners get commercial exclusivity in their product category for three years post launch. Current partners include Diageo; Paris-based Sanofi, a global healthcare and pharmaceutical company; Haleon, a global consumer healthcare product company based in Weybridge in the UK; and Portugal’s Logoplaste, a maker of rigid plastic containers.

As for the PulPac business model, they own the Intellectual Property behind Dry Molded Fiber but they are not builders of container-making machinery. They get a per part royalty fee from container-making converters who sign a licensing agreement with them. The converters buy container-making equipment built by OEMs that PulPac has identified as a turnkey provider. (Scroll down for a sidebar on one such turnkey provider, JOA.)

Getting back to the Baileys test, which at 2,000 bottles was small in scale to say the least, the bottles were made at PA Consulting’s Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Cambridge, UK. They were then transported to Ireland to be filled and induction sealed by the Baileys’ team at the filling site prior to shipment to the Barcelona test site. This was Diageo’s first consumer facing trial with paper-based bottles. It tested not only how the bottles traveled from Ireland to Barcelona, but also how consumers interacted with the material and how they understood the sustainability credentials of a paper bottle.

The bottle-making line used at PA Consulting’s Cambridge facility, called the Demonstrator Line, represents Phase 2 in the Bottle Collective’s push toward full-scale commercial Dry Molded Fiber bottle production. In Phase 1, bottles were created using adapted machinery and manual transfer between process steps. With the Demonstrator Line comes more automation, as the process is divided into six integrated modules that work together with little human intervention. The Demonstrator Line not only increases efficiency and throughput for bottle production, it also provides a testing and learning environment to help the Bottle Collective prepare for production at true commercial scale.This schematic drawing illustrates the six main modules of the Demonstrator Line on which the Baileys bottles were produced.This schematic drawing illustrates the six main modules of the Demonstrator Line on which the Baileys bottles were produced.

The six modules of the Demonstrator Line can be seen in the illustrated schematic above. Module 1 is called Web to Blank. The large blue box is a mill into which rolls of fluff pulp are fed. The mill grinds the fluff pulp to separate the fibers from each other, and these fluff pulp fibers are “air laid” onto a roll-fed tissue paper that rides on a conveyor belt running at an incline. Next is a series of rollers where a couple of things happen, including a spray application of AKD (alkyl ketene dimer), a sizing agent commonly used to bring hydrophobicity to paper substrates of all kinds. In other words, the sizing agent helps the paper resist absorption of moisture.

The last thing that happens in Module 1 is the continuous roll of material is cut into blanks. These blanks are fed into Module 2, the Blank Preparation Module. Here the flat blank that was created in Module 1 is folded and manipulated to form a semi-rigid half-bottle shape. Meanwhile, in Module 3 or Liner Preform Molding, a PET preform is injection molded. In Module 4, the pink one, the two bottle halves are enclosed in a mold so that heat and pressure can be used to join the two half bottles into one full bottle. A physical reaction called “hydrogen bonding” creates a firm bond where the two bottle halves meet at what would be called the “parting line” in extrusion blow molding of plastic bottles. In Module 5, bottle exteriors are sprayed with a hydrophobic coating followed by curing in a tunnel oven. Other coatings can also be sprayed on here depending on what kind of product is involved. Finally, in Module 6, the PET preform, now inside the bottle, is blown out to the interior sidewalls.

Worth noting is that MCC Labels is working closely with the Bottle Collective to make it possible to do in-mold paper labeling in the Blank Preparation Module. Another firm providing valuable input in the injection-molding part of the puzzle has been Arburg. In describing the Arburg contribution, PA Consulting’s Stone says this.

“Throughout the ongoing development process we keep buying Arburg equipment and immediately invalidating the warranty by taking it apart and putting it back together in a different order. But we make sure we show them what we did and precisely why. This way, ultimately, we will show what needs to happen so that the ecosystem of machinery builders will make true commercialization happen. That's how this technology will scale. It's not like we're not trying to hold the secrets. Instead, we're trying to invent it and build mass scale very quickly. Throughout that process, our relationship with PulPac doesn't change. And they still take a royalty per part on that business when it gets there.”

The Demonstrator Line is capable of something like 300 bottles/hr. The line PA Consulting would like to see running in the near future will produce more like 3,000 bottles per hour. Who will operate that line remains to be seen. Presumably it will be a converter funded by the Bottle Collective.

Words like “presumably” and “who will operate that line” permeate any current discussion of what PulPac, PA Consulting, and the Bottle Collective are trying to accomplish. All stakeholders involved readily acknowledge that there’s a ways to go. But the overriding attitude is perhaps best expressed by Diageo’s Ewan Andrew, president, global supply chain and procurement and chief sustainability officer. “When it comes to our packaging,” he says, we’re taking an approach of progress over perfection, knowing our packaging will need to evolve along with consumer needs and technological advancements. The consumer is becoming more sustainability savvy and we believe we can meet that need using our design and innovation to bring premium products and more sustainable solutions together.”

Not Just for Bottles

Built by JOA for Matrix Pack is the PulPac Modula shown here. The cabinet on the far left with the JOA logo on it (A) is the mill where a roll of fluff pulp is ground into fluff pulp fiber. The section labeled B is where a tissue paper/fluff pulp fiber/tissue paper “sandwich” is made. That three-layer material is indexed left to right at floor level beneath the cabinet with the green Seyi logo on it (C) until it reaches the cabinet on the far right. Here it rides around a large wheel (D) that takes it from floor level and sends it back in the opposite direction to the 24-cavity press at the height of that press (E). A robot picks finished parts from the tooling, and the skeleton trim material proceeds straight back into the mill to be ground up again into fluff pulp fiber. Inset top right shows a closeup of the 24-cavity press and inset top left shows finished parts.Built by JOA for Matrix Pack is the PulPac Modula shown here. The cabinet on the far left with the JOA logo on it (A) is the mill where a roll of fluff pulp is ground into fluff pulp fiber. The section labeled B is where a tissue paper/fluff pulp fiber/tissue paper “sandwich” is made. That three-layer material is indexed left to right at floor level beneath the cabinet with the green Seyi logo on it (C) until it reaches the cabinet on the far right. Here it rides around a large wheel (D) that takes it from floor level and sends it back in the opposite direction to the 24-cavity press at the height of that press (E). A robot picks finished parts from the tooling, and the skeleton trim material proceeds straight back into the mill to be ground up again into fluff pulp fiber. Inset top right shows a closeup of the 24-cavity press and inset top left shows finished parts.Also forging ahead with Dry Molded Fiber technology is JOA, makers of machining and converting equipment for disposable hygiene products ranging from baby diapers to feminine hygiene products. Ryan Brown, business development manager at Sheboygan Falls, Wis.-based JOA, says they’re a natural fit for Dry Molded Fiber because fluff pulp treated with hydrophobic coatings and laminated between layers of tissue paper lies at the core of the hygiene products that converters make on machines built by JOA. “Much of the technology behind Dry Molded Fiber is just what we do with the machines we’ve always built,” says Brown. “We just had to repurpose it for Dry Molded Fiber.”

JOA is one of PulPac’s turnkey providers. (For more on the PulPac/PA Consulting/JOA relationship, see the above story about the innovative Baileys bottle). The first converter to buy a Dry Molded Fiber system from JOA is Matrix Pack, a leading manufacturer of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions with factories in Greece, Bulgaria, UK, and Thailand. Its North American footprint includes a manufacturing facility in Florence, Kentucky, and another in Portland, Ore., plus offices in Chicago.

And just how did an JOA, based in Sheboygan Falls, meet Athens, Greece-based Matrix Pack? At interpack 23, of course, at the PulPac booth. Matrix Pack will use the JOA-built equipment to produce cup lids and trays and will join PA Consulting as a co-developer in the industrialization of the post-production processing solution to produce sustainable cutlery for the foodservice business. Consistent with the PulPac business model, Matrix Pack will pay a per item royalty to PulPac.

The system made by JOA, called the PulPac Modula, does everything in a single pass, from mill to web to press to robotic removal of finished parts. The front end resembles the system on which the Baileys bottle is made. Rolls of fluff pulp are fed into a mill that produces fluff pulp fiber. Emerging from the mill the fluff pulp fiber with a thickness between 400 and 800 gsm is “air laid” into a dry web roughly 2 ft wide. A fine mist of water is sprayed on this web followed by a spray of AKD sizing agent. Then a 29 gsm paper tissue  is laid on top.

Here is where the manufacturing process veers from the bottle-making setup that produces the Baileys bottle. The web is fed back in the opposite direction so that the opposite side of the fluff pulp fiber can be sprayed with the same water mist and AKD sizing agent. Then a second paper tissue is applied to form a sandwich of paper, fluff pulp fiber, paper. Then, instead of cutting the roll-fed material into blanks as we saw in the bottle-making system, the roll feeds into a 24-cavity stamping press from SEYI. If cutlery is the item being made, 8 tons of pressure are applied and each tool is heated to 150 deg C. According to PulPac, that’s a notably modest amount of energy being consumed. Or suppose cup lids are being produced, like the ones shown above They can be formed 24 per cycle in 4 seconds. Also shown above is the tooling used for just such a job. Worth noting is that there is a silicone insert on the male side of the tooling that pushes towards the outer edges of the lid and helps it create an undercut that lets the lid snap tightly onto the cup.

When asked if PulPac invented a whole new method of stamping or if instead it copied existing technologies, PulPac Chief Operating Officer Viktor Borjesson says it was half and half. “This press is essentially a stamping press from the metal industry,” says Borjesson. “But it's a very sophisticated stamping press so we can program it to behave in a certain way. The tooling also reminds you of what you might see in some thermoforming or injection molding systems, but it’s different because none of those systems is forming fibrous materials. It was a matter of relying on what’s already out there while still introducing unique ways of controlling pressure and temperature to create something entirely new.”

Companies in this article
SEYI
MCC
JOA
PulPac
Matrix Pack
PA Consulting
Arburg
Logoplaste
Related Stories
Mrp
Containers & Closures
MRP Solutions Names Mark Shafer as CEO
Sonoco 1
Containers & Closures
Sonoco Strengthens Metal Packaging Presence with $3.9 Billion Eviosys Acquisition
Verdure: the MPMA winning entry from Matt Ledger of Nottingham Trent University
Containers & Closures
Show-Stopping Designs at Starpack Student Awards
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 668bf18072492
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
Getty Images 937081138 64fb20f26d6a4
Cartoning
WestRock & Smurfit Kappa Complete Merger as Smurfit WestRock
Smurfit Westrock now operates in 40 countries with over 100,000 employees working across 500+ packaging converting operations and 63 paper mills.
CPG executives are considering technologies like tablets, app-based solutions, and video to help train workers.
Workforce
Looking to Technology for Strategic Workforce Allocation and Skill Development
Modeling and simulation tools have historically been used broadly within the aerospace and automotive industries for years, and now, these cutting-edge tools are beginning to be used for everyday products, including fast-moving consumer goods and packaging.
Digital Transformation
Mars' Digital Package Modeling Cuts Waste, Time to Market
Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.
Bio-based
Procter & Gamble, Beavertown, and Peri & Sons Farms Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Psr Automation
Counter Pressure Filler for Carbonated Beverages
PSR Automation's CPF1000 is an all-in-one counter pressure filler that ensures precise filling of cans & bottles for beer, soda, and more, boosting efficiency and product quality.
Recyclable, Pre-Made Plastic Bags
Online Tool for Vacuum Systems
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
1104 Pw Cobot
Palletizing/Depalletizing
Cobot Palletizers
View more »