Created in partnership with PA Consulting, as part of the Bottle Collective with PA and PulPac, this is Diageo’s first paper-based 70cl bottle trial in the on-trade

Diageo has initiated a 90% paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label at the 1820 bar in Edinburgh. This trial, in partnership with PA Consulting and PulPac, marks Diageo’s first on-trade test of a 70cl paper-based bottle. The trial will evaluate bartender interaction and bottle performance in a bar setting, with 250 bottles being used until mid-October. While the bottles will be visible to the public, they will not be available for purchase.

This initiative follows a successful trial of Baileys paper-based mini bottles at the Time Out Festival in Barcelona. The design team has adapted the technical aspects of the miniature format to create a larger, more complex bottle for Johnnie Walker. The new bottle retains the iconic square shape and includes unique facets and embossing to enhance its premium appeal.

Jennifer English, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, emphasized the importance of this trial in exploring new packaging solutions that align with sustainability goals.

"The paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label marks a significant step forward in our journey," says English. "This test allows us to explore new packaging in the high-intensity environment of the on-trade. We are pioneering new packaging solutions and shaping the future of the industry.”

The bottle, made from 90% paper and a thin plastic liner, is approximately 60% lighter than its glass counterpart and could potentially reduce carbon emissions by up to 47%.

The bottle closure, developed with PulPac, Setop DIAM, and PA, combines cork and Dry Molded Fiber technology. Although the stopper is not recyclable, alternative solutions are being explored. The design ensures that the plastic liner can be easily separated during recycling, aiding in the process without requiring disassembly by consumers or bartenders.

Jamie Stone from PA Consulting highlighted the potential of these bottles to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the luxury and size expected in the premium drinks market. Feedback from bartenders and the public will be collected to refine the bottle and technology further.

"“PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology opens up new possibilities for cost-effective, lightweight, less carbon intensive and more sustainable packaging," says Stone. "We look forward to collecting feedback from bartenders and the public following the market trial so we can test and refine the bottle and technology further.”

Diageo continues to explore paper formats across its portfolio to reduce carbon emissions. This includes a partnership with Pulpex for developing a concept paper-based bottle currently in feasibility testing. Additionally, the brand has introduced Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra, the world’s lightest whisky glass bottle, and is exploring other packaging innovations to reduce its carbon footprint. While Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is a design experiment, the insights gained will guide future glass lightweighting initiatives across the Diageo portfolio.