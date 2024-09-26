Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Diageo Adds to Paper-Based Bottle Portfolio, Now With Johnnie Walker

After similar successful trials Diageo launches a 70cl paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label at Edinburgh's 1820 bar, aiming to assess its performance in a bar environment.

Sean Riley
Sep 26, 2024
Created in partnership with PA Consulting, as part of the Bottle Collective with PA and PulPac, this is Diageo’s first paper-based 70cl bottle trial in the on-trade
Created in partnership with PA Consulting, as part of the Bottle Collective with PA and PulPac, this is Diageo’s first paper-based 70cl bottle trial in the on-trade

Diageo has initiated a 90% paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label at the 1820 bar in Edinburgh. This trial, in partnership with PA Consulting and PulPac, marks Diageo’s first on-trade test of a 70cl paper-based bottle. The trial will evaluate bartender interaction and bottle performance in a bar setting, with 250 bottles being used until mid-October. While the bottles will be visible to the public, they will not be available for purchase.

This initiative follows a successful trial of Baileys paper-based mini bottles at the Time Out Festival in Barcelona. The design team has adapted the technical aspects of the miniature format to create a larger, more complex bottle for Johnnie Walker. The new bottle retains the iconic square shape and includes unique facets and embossing to enhance its premium appeal.

Jennifer English, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, emphasized the importance of this trial in exploring new packaging solutions that align with sustainability goals.

"The paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label marks a significant step forward in our journey," says English. "This test allows us to explore new packaging in the high-intensity environment of the on-trade. We are pioneering new packaging solutions and shaping the future of the industry.”

The bottle, made from 90% paper and a thin plastic liner, is approximately 60% lighter than its glass counterpart and could potentially reduce carbon emissions by up to 47%.

The bottle closure, developed with PulPac, Setop DIAM, and PA, combines cork and Dry Molded Fiber technology. Although the stopper is not recyclable, alternative solutions are being explored. The design ensures that the plastic liner can be easily separated during recycling, aiding in the process without requiring disassembly by consumers or bartenders.

Jamie Stone from PA Consulting highlighted the potential of these bottles to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the luxury and size expected in the premium drinks market. Feedback from bartenders and the public will be collected to refine the bottle and technology further.

"“PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology opens up new possibilities for cost-effective, lightweight, less carbon intensive and more sustainable packaging," says Stone. "We look forward to collecting feedback from bartenders and the public following the market trial so we can test and refine the bottle and technology further.”

Diageo continues to explore paper formats across its portfolio to reduce carbon emissions. This includes a partnership with Pulpex for developing a concept paper-based bottle currently in feasibility testing. Additionally, the brand has introduced Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra, the world’s lightest whisky glass bottle, and is exploring other packaging innovations to reduce its carbon footprint.  While Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is a design experiment, the insights gained will guide future glass lightweighting initiatives across the Diageo portfolio.

Companies in this article
Diageo
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.
Containers & Closures
How Baileys Paper-Based Bottle is Made
Diageo plans to test this paper bottle for Johnny Walker Scotch Whiskey in Spring of 2021.
Beverage
Paper Bottle for Diageo Spirits
Zen Toes Ecom New Packaging
Package Design
ZenToes Unveils New Packaging Design to Bring Fresh Fun to Foot Care
Transform Your Operations with Tailored Belting Solutions
Sponsor Content
Transform Your Operations with Tailored Belting Solutions
Machinery Basics
View more »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View more »
Top Stories
California's lawsuit alleges that ExxonMobil misled the public about plastic recycling.
Sustainable Packaging
ExxonMobil Sued by California over Recycling Claims
California's lawsuit against ExxonMobil alleges decades of misleading the public about plastic recycling.
Nescafé's new paper-based coffee mix packaging is part of Nestlé's larger effort to reduce the use of virgin plastic by a third compared to 2018.
Recycling
Nescafé, Aldi, and Coles Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
2024 Tech Excellence Awards Main
PACK EXPO
Technology Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovations at PACK EXPO
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Emerging Brands Get a Jump Start at Expansion at PACK EXPO International
uni ITB: Built to Endure, Engineered for Reliability
Sponsor Content
uni ITB: Built to Endure, Engineered for Reliability
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Rsgt Soft Starters With Red Background
Soft Starters for Motors up to 75Hp / 55kW
Carlo Gavazzi's RSGT Series provides smooth and efficient motor starts for AC induction motors, with features like self-learning algorithms, energy savings, and real-time monitoring.
Servo-Motion Solutions
High-Capacity Vibratory Conveyors
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »