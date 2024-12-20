Top Articles of 2024, #17: Recyclable Coffee Pack Breakthrough

One of the steps in making the container is a perforation process for ease of opening in the consumer’s hands.

Club Coffee is one of Canada’s largest coffee roasters and packaging solutions providers to the ‘At Home’ segment, serving private label customers and retail brands from its facilities in Toronto, Canada. The firm was purchased in July of 2022 by ofi (olam food ingredients), a leading provider of naturally good food and beverage ingredients—and has burnished its sustainability offerings through its AromaPak ® family of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions for whole bean and ground coffee.

The new packaging builds on Club Coffee’s success with the certified commercially compostable Purpod100® single-serve coffee pod. But while compostability makes sense for single-serve pods, research showed paper-based packaging to be the most consumer-acceptable solution for whole bean and ground coffee packaging.

A key step emerged when Club Coffee’s development team took part in a 2019 trade show. When they saw AR Packaging Group’s booth, they appreciated the potential of paper-based canisters formed from flat paperboard. AR Packaging, which had filed multiple patents for its Boardio technology, was purchased by Graphic Packaging International in 2022.