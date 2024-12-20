NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #17: Recyclable Coffee Pack Breakthrough

The #17 most clicked article of 2024: Having commercialized compostable single-serve coffee packaging, Club Coffee continues its sustainability journey with AromaPak® paper-based canisters featuring Boardio® technology for whole bean and ground coffee.

Pat Reynolds
Dec 20, 2024
One of the steps in making the container is a perforation process for ease of opening in the consumer’s hands.
Club Coffee is one of Canada’s largest coffee roasters and packaging solutions providers to the ‘At Home’ segment, serving private label customers and retail brands from its facilities in Toronto, Canada. The firm was purchased in July of 2022 by ofi (olam food ingredients), a leading provider of naturally good food and beverage ingredients—and has burnished its sustainability offerings through its AromaPak® family of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions for whole bean and ground coffee.


