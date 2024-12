Top Articles of 2024, #17: Recyclable Coffee Pack Breakthrough

One of the steps in making the container is a perforation process for ease of opening in the consumerā€™s hands.

Club Coffee is one of Canadaā€™s largest coffee roasters and packaging solutions providers to the ā€˜At Homeā€™ segment, serving private label customers and retail brands from its facilities in Toronto, Canada. The firm was purchased in July of 2022 by ofi (olam food ingredients), a leading provider of naturally good food and beverage ingredientsā€”and has burnished its sustainability offerings through its AromaPak Ā® family of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions for whole bean and ground coffee.

The new packaging builds on Club Coffeeā€™s success with the certified commercially compostable Purpod100Ā® single-serve coffee pod. But while compostability makes sense for single-serve pods, research showed paper-based packaging to be the most consumer-acceptable solution for whole bean and ground coffee packaging.

A key step emerged when Club Coffeeā€™s development team took part in a 2019 trade show. When they saw AR Packaging Groupā€™s booth, they appreciated the potential of paper-based canisters formed from flat paperboard. AR Packaging, which had filed multiple patents for its Boardio technology, was purchased by Graphic Packaging International in 2022.