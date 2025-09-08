Bridging the Gap: Building the Future Workforce of U.S. Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector is experiencing a transformation unlike anything we’ve seen in decades. A new industrial identity is taking shape, driven by digitalization, automation, and the need for increased productivity. In this fast-changing-landscape, one challenge is becoming increasingly clear: the widening talent gap.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at the current pace of industry, more than two million manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could go unfilled by 2030. A 2025 Deloitte survey of 600 U.S. industrial executives, 48% said they have significant to moderate challenges in filling production and operational roles. Additionally, Schneider Electric’s own 2024 survey of over 400 plant and maintenance managers revealed that 76% see talent acquisition as a challenge or major challenge.

There are many unique factors that contribute to the growing industrial talent crisis. The median age of a manufacturing worker is over 44 years old, which is far above the national average of all workers. This means attracting and retaining the next generation of talent is crucial. However, there is a lingering perception problem that’s holding back recruitment—many still view industrial jobs as “dirty, dark, and dangerous.” This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Modern manufacturing is advanced, connected, and powered by software-defined automation and collaborative robotics. These technologies not only make operations safer and more efficient, but they can also help make industrial careers more attractive to a new generation of workers. Integrating advanced technology and automation into industrial operations is crucial for attracting digitally inclined incoming talent. Industry newcomers are individuals skilled in data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, who are not only comfortable with advanced tools and software but expect them from their employers.