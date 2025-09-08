Bridging the Gap: Building the Future Workforce of U.S. Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector is experiencing a transformation unlike anything we’ve seen in decades. A new industrial identity is taking shape, driven by digitalization, automation, and the need for increased productivity. In this fast-changing-landscape, one challenge is becoming increasingly clear: the widening talent gap.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at the current pace of industry, more than two million manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could go unfilled by 2030. A 2025 Deloitte survey of 600 U.S. industrial executives, 48% said they have significant to moderate challenges in filling production and operational roles. Additionally, Schneider Electric’s own 2024 survey of over 400 plant and maintenance managers revealed that 76% see talent acquisition as a challenge or major challenge.
There are many unique factors that contribute to the growing industrial talent crisis. The median age of a manufacturing worker is over 44 years old, which is far above the national average of all workers. This means attracting and retaining the next generation of talent is crucial. However, there is a lingering perception problem that’s holding back recruitment—many still view industrial jobs as “dirty, dark, and dangerous.” This couldn’t be further from the truth.
Modern manufacturing is advanced, connected, and powered by software-defined automation and collaborative robotics. These technologies not only make operations safer and more efficient, but they can also help make industrial careers more attractive to a new generation of workers. Integrating advanced technology and automation into industrial operations is crucial for attracting digitally inclined incoming talent. Industry newcomers are individuals skilled in data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, who are not only comfortable with advanced tools and software but expect them from their employers.
While 70% of respondents in Schneider Electric’s survey agree that digitalization can help address the talent gap, a significant hurdle remains: the skills many workers possess today don’t align with the demands of tomorrow’s industrial landscape. And for many organizations—especially small and mid-sized firms—training requires time and resources that are often in short supply. In short, there is no one-stop solution.
Addressing the talent crisis requires a collective, industry-wide effort to attract, develop, and retain skilled workers. This means investing in educational programs, establishing clear career pathways, and highlighting the exciting opportunities available in today’s advanced digital manufacturing environments. These efforts won't just benefit individual organizations but will help forge a more resilient future for U.S. manufacturing.
At Schneider Electric, we’re deeply committed to this mission because we know what’s at stake. With over 21,000 employees and 20 smart factories and distribution centers across the U.S., American manufacturing is part of who we are. That’s why we’ve committed to a $700 million investment in U.S. operations through 2027. The goal of this investment is to expand domestic manufacturing capacity, develop AI-ready automation infrastructure, and support over 1,000 new jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and technical services.
One way we’re putting this approach into practice is through our new Robotics & Motion Center of Excellence in Raleigh, NC. Here, community members, including students, manufacturers, integrators, distributors, and more, can co-develop and test robotic applications with Schneider experts, access hands-on training in motion control, AI, and digital twin technologies, and explore real-world use cases across industries. By making advanced robotics more accessible, we’re helping manufacturers bridge the gap between ambition and implementation.
This is just one example of how targeted investment in both technology and people can drive meaningful progress and empower the next generation of manufacturers. As the industrial landscape continues to evolve, we have a critical opportunity to build a workforce that’s more resilient and future ready. It’s clear that the future of industry will be defined by those who invest in people as much as they invest in technology. Whether you're a global enterprise or a local manufacturer, your investment in talent today can shape a more competitive future for U.S. manufacturing.
