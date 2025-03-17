Community Poll: Package Design Coverage

Learn what your peers think about package design coverage.

Mar 17, 2025
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Are You Greenwashing?
The 12-ounce bottles are designed for sale in convenience stores, grocery stores, and vending machines, responding to consumer demand for a larger, resealable option.
Package Design
Capri Sun, Kraft Heinz, and Mixpow Introduce Packaging Designed for Use Engagement
Image courtesy of Evian
Package Design
Evian, KFC Canada, and Asahi Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement
Conagra Brands has introduced badges packaging for select Healthy Choice frozen meals, directing consumers to GLP-1-friendly options.
Package Design
Conagra Adds Badge to GLP-1 Friendly Healthy Choice Meals
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Top Stories
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
Schneider Electric Partners with PMMI Foundation as Visionary Benefactor, Advancing the Future of Packaging and Processing
As Visionary Benefactor of the PMMI Foundation, Schneider Electric is supporting the future workforce through scholarships, educational programs, and development initiatives.
Snuggle Redesign Image
Detergents/cleaners
Snuggle’s Rebrand Emphasizes Visual, Value Recognition
Pack Expo International No Date
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024 Achieves Notable Waste Diversion Through Collaborative Sustainability Efforts
Divert employs a proprietary end-to-end process called Prevent, Provide, Power that integrates reverse logistics, depackaging, liquefaction, and anaerobic digestion to ensure unsold food is put to its highest use. Image courtesy of Divert, Inc.
Recycling
Safeway Partners with Food-Waste Prevention Company
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Products
Team Borealis Werk Linz 100225 008
Recycled Linear Low-density Polyethylene
Borealis' Borcycle M CWT120CL is a recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLLDPE) grade containing 85% post-consumer recyclate, for use in non-food flexible packaging applications.
Inkjet Printhead for Corrugated Packaging
Retort Bottle for Nutritional Shots
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Downloads
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
1119 Pw Aor Automation
Robotics
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
1121 Pw Aor Workforce
Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
