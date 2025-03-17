Capri Sun Resealable Bottle, Kraft Heinz Single-Serve Packs, Mixpow Recyclable Snack Cans

See a few examples of packaging innovations designed to enhance the user experience from Capri Sun, Kraft Heinz, and Mixpow from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Mar 17, 2025
The 12-ounce bottles are designed for sale in convenience stores, grocery stores, and vending machines, responding to consumer demand for a larger, resealable option.
The 12-ounce bottles are designed for sale in convenience stores, grocery stores, and vending machines, responding to consumer demand for a larger, resealable option.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experience while often addressing inclusivity concerns.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Capri Sun Launch of Resealable Bottles

Capri Sun has introduced a resealable, recyclable bottle for its beverages, available in Fruit Punch, Pacific Cooler, and Strawberry Kiwi flavors. The 12-ounce (355 ml) bottles are designed for sale in convenience stores, grocery stores, and vending machines, responding to consumer demand for a larger, resealable option. This launch follows the brand’s recent expansion into multi-portion jugs and promotional offers at Walmart. The new packaging aims to cater to on-the-go families who seek more convenience and value in their purchases. Capri Sun’s marketing will focus on audio ads, outdoor signage, and social media to drive awareness, particularly at convenience stores and gas stations. However, the new bottles will not be sold in multipacks, unlike the brand’s traditional pouches. 

The carton holds four single-serve packets of Velveeta cheese, which can also double as a dip bowl.The carton holds four single-serve packets of Velveeta cheese, which can also double as a dip bowl.Image provided by ThePackHub.

