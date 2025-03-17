Capri Sun has introduced a resealable, recyclable bottle for its beverages, available in Fruit Punch, Pacific Cooler, and Strawberry Kiwi flavors. The 12-ounce (355 ml) bottles are designed for sale in convenience stores, grocery stores, and vending machines, responding to consumer demand for a larger, resealable option. This launch follows the brand’s recent expansion into multi-portion jugs and promotional offers at Walmart. The new packaging aims to cater to on-the-go families who seek more convenience and value in their purchases. Capri Sun’s marketing will focus on audio ads, outdoor signage, and social media to drive awareness, particularly at convenience stores and gas stations. However, the new bottles will not be sold in multipacks, unlike the brand’s traditional pouches.

Kraft Heinz Switches to Single-serve on-the-go Packs

Kraft Heinz has launched Vel2Go, a limited-time single-serve condiment packaging for its Velveeta cheese product. The new offering targets Millennials and Gen Z, with the brand noting that 25% of these groups carry their own condiments on the go. The carton holds four single-serve packets of Velveeta cheese, which can also double as a dip bowl. The design features vibrant imagery of the brand's iconic golden cheese drip and includes a perforated top that can be used as a flip-top vessel or torn off for storage. The packaging design aims to add fun and excitement to the consumer experience, marking a fresh category for Velveeta. The product was launched as an exclusive promotion on Walmart.com, priced at $5.91 (£4.65).

Image provided by ThePackHub.



Mixpow Introduces 100% Recyclable Resealable Snack Cans

Mixpow, based in Paris, has introduced 100% recyclable resealable cans for its line of healthy and gourmet snacks, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic packaging. The range includes roasted cashews, energy mixes with dried fruits, crunchy almonds, and spicy versions for adventurous consumers. Each can is designed to preserve freshness and flavours while being easy to transport, making it ideal for on-the-go snacking. The packaging is a step towards sustainability, targeting consumers who are looking for practical options. By using recyclable materials, Mixpow presents an opportunity to change snacking habits and reduce plastic waste, aligning with the growing demand for recyclable food packaging. The bold, vibrant design and unique can format ensure that it stands out on supermarket shelves, instantly grabbing consumer attention amidst conventional plastic pouches and bags.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.