Evian Interactive Packaging, KFC Canada Vinyl Record Lid, and Asahi Self-foaming Beer

See a few examples of packaging designed to enhance the user experience from Evian, KFC Canada, and Asahi from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Feb 24, 2025
Image courtesy of Evian
Personalized wellness tips provide users with a lighthearted reminder to practice self care.

These innovations demonstrate the packaging industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experience while addressing inclusivity concerns.

Evian Interactive Packaging Promotes Hydration and Wellbeing 

Evian, owned by Danone, has partnered with musician Pharrell Williams and his skincare brand Humanrace to launch two limited-edition glass water bottles—one still (blue) and one sparkling (green)—featuring QR codes for a personalized wellbeing experience. Designed by creative agency SharpEnd, the interactive experience uses the Io.tt system to deliver tailored well-being tips, termed ‘Droplets of Youth’. These tips adjust to the time, location, and weather of the user’s scan, encouraging physical and mental wellbeing. For example, sunny afternoons may prompt hydration reminders, while cold evenings suggest relaxing with music. The bottles, priced at £3 for 75cl, are available in Waitrose, embodying Evian’s and Pharrell’s shared belief that “true wellbeing starts with water.” SharpEnd’s system creates a connected experience that transforms daily hydration into moments of self-care, reinforcing Evian’s ‘live young’ ethos. By offering a personalized connection with users, the campaign highlights the potential of connected packaging to elevate consumer engagement. 

KFC provides a festive user experience with a vinyl record crafted from the lids of its fried chicken buckets.KFC provides a festive user experience with a vinyl record crafted from the lids of its fried chicken buckets.Image provided by ThePackHub

Are You Greenwashing?
A selection of specialty brews canned and packaged for the Craft Brew Conference last year.
Beer
Aluminum Tariffs, Aftermarket Equipment, and Packaging Trends in Maturing Craft Brew Market
The 100% recycled-content, easy-grip jars are widely recyclable and come in three sizes: 60, 81, and 87 oz. Image courtesy of Berry Global
Containers & Closures
Mars Pantry Jars Use 100% PCR
PACK EXPO East 2024 Show Floor
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Southeast 2025: The Future of Packaging & Processing Arrives in Atlanta
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
Hurry & Register! New Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER ASAP
Hurry & Register! New Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
