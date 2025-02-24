Evian , owned by Danone, has partnered with musician Pharrell Williams and his skincare brand Humanrace to launch two limited-edition glass water bottles—one still (blue) and one sparkling (green)—featuring QR codes for a personalized wellbeing experience. Designed by creative agency SharpEnd, the interactive experience uses the Io.tt system to deliver tailored well-being tips, termed ‘Droplets of Youth’. These tips adjust to the time, location, and weather of the user’s scan, encouraging physical and mental wellbeing. For example, sunny afternoons may prompt hydration reminders, while cold evenings suggest relaxing with music. The bottles, priced at £3 for 75cl, are available in Waitrose, embodying Evian’s and Pharrell’s shared belief that “true wellbeing starts with water.” SharpEnd’s system creates a connected experience that transforms daily hydration into moments of self-care, reinforcing Evian’s ‘live young’ ethos. By offering a personalized connection with users, the campaign highlights the potential of connected packaging to elevate consumer engagement.

KFC Bucket Lids Transformed into Vinyl Records

KFC Canada has unveiled an innovative and festive marketing campaign with “Kentucky Fried Carols,” a limited-edition vinyl record crafted from the lids of its fried chicken buckets. This initiative, developed by the Toronto-based Courage agency, draws inspiration from the musical endeavours of KFC founder Colonel Sanders, who recorded three-holiday albums in the 1960s. The vinyl lids are coated and pressed with playable tracks, featuring four Christmas classics reimagined with sounds from KFC’s kitchens. For instance, frying oil replaces cymbals in “Deck the Halls,” sandwich wrapping paper appears in “Jingle Bells,” finger-licking sounds highlight “Twelve Days of Christmas,” and the rattle of KFC’s signature 11 herbs and spices provides percussion in “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” These records, adorned with holiday-themed covers, are not available for purchase. Canadians can enter an Instagram contest for a chance to win one, adding exclusivity to this playful and nostalgic campaign.

Image provided by ThePackHub



Self-foaming beer cans debut in Singapore

Asahi, a Japan-based brewery, has brought to market its self-foaming draft beer in Singapore, introducing an innovative feature for aluminum cans. These cans are designed with a tear-off top, enabling consumers to enjoy a draft beer experience similar to that of a pub or bar. The cans include tiny bumps inside, strategically placed to create a foamy head upon opening. The self-foaming cans have since been introduced in South Korea and now Singapore, with plans to expand to other markets such as Hong Kong. This innovation combines functionality and experience, enhancing the way consumers enjoy canned beer. Asahi’s efforts highlight how packaging design can elevate the overall user experience while ensuring the product retains its quality.

