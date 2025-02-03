NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Redefining Premium in Pet Food & Beverages Through Packaging

As beliefs around what constitutes a ‘premium’ product evolve in the pet food and beverage industries, so too must packaging change to communicate the value of these products.

Aaron Funke
Feb 3, 2025
Walmart’s Pure Balance pet food bag uses high-quality photography to convey freshness and natural ingredients. Photo courtesy of Equator Design
Walmart’s Pure Balance pet food bag uses high-quality photography to convey freshness and natural ingredients. Photo courtesy of Equator Design

As consumer expectations evolve, the meaning of “premium” has expanded far beyond the traditional markers of high price and superior quality. Today, premium products are increasingly characterized by attributes such as sustainability, exclusivity, and health benefits. This transformation is significantly impacting industries such as pet food and beverages, where strategic branding and innovative packaging are redefining the premium experience.

Traditionally, premium products were synonymous with higher price points and exceptional quality. However, modern consumers now perceive premium through a broader lens. Insights from Mintel reveal that over 65% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay more for products that demonstrate environmental responsibility or ethical sourcing. This shift in consumer values has prompted brands to rethink what constitutes premium, incorporating elements like sustainability, transparency, and technological advancement into their offerings.

   Read another article on package design from Equator: “Walking the Tightrope of Brand Family Package Design”

In the pet food sector, this change is particularly evident. Pet owners increasingly view their pets as family members, leading to a heightened demand for premium pet foods that align with values such as health and sustainability. Premium pet food is often characterized by high-quality ingredients that prioritize specific dietary requirements and innovative, environmentally friendly packaging solutions, such as resealable pouches and biodegradable packaging.

The beverage industry is experiencing a similar evolution. Recent discussions highlight that while the trend towards premiumization remains strong, it is evolving to emphasize authenticity and unique experiences. Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that offer health benefits, such as low-alcohol or alcohol-free options that still deliver a sophisticated experience. Additionally, premium beverages often emphasize artisanal production methods and unique flavor profiles, underscoring their authenticity and craftsmanship.

To address varying levels of consumer indulgence and spending power, retailers are employing sophisticated tiering strategies:

·     Accessible Premium: Offering enhanced quality at a moderate price, appealing to consumers who seek better value without substantial expense.

·      Core Premium: Focusing on consistency and high quality, catering to those who prioritize reliable luxury.

·      Ultra-Premium: Featuring exclusive, high-end products with superior craftsmanship, targeting the most discerning customers.

This segmentation allows brands to address diverse preferences and budgets, ensuring there is a premium option for every consumer.

Several emerging practices are shaping how brands approach premiumization. Collaborations between brands, designers, or celebrities are creating exclusive, limited-edition products that boost visibility and appeal. These partnerships often result in products that are not just premium by quality, but also by their unique and limited nature.

Scarcity and collectability are also being leveraged to enhance perceived value. Limited editions and collectible packaging generate a sense of urgency and exclusivity, driving demand. According to a report on U.S. consumer trends and premiumization from Kantar, this approach is particularly effective in sectors like high-end spirits, where the fear of missing out (FOMO) can significantly impact consumer behavior.

   Read this related article, “Four Trends Shaping Beer and Wine Design in 2025”

Another crucial factor is the focus on origins and provenance. Consumers are increasingly interested in the stories behind their products. In pet food, this might involve highlighting locally sourced or organic ingredients, while in beverages, it could mean emphasizing traditional production methods or rare ingredient origins. According to Mintel, this focus on authenticity aligns with broader consumer values around sustainability and ethical consumption.

Health-conscious consumers are driving demand for premium products that offer health benefits. Reports Kantar, from organic pet foods to clean beauty products, this trend reflects a broader consumer focus on wellness and well-being.

Packaging is key to communicating premium value

Packaging is a key component in communicating the premium value of products. Modern packaging strategies go beyond mere functionality to become integral to the brand experience. In the pet food sector, for instance, high-end materials are used to convey luxury, while elegant design elements and sustainable options enhance the product’s premium positioning. For beverages, intricate designs and sophisticated materials such as high-quality glass bottles emphasize the product’s exclusivity and craftsmanship.

Label graphics for Co-op’s Irresistible Salice Salentino wine draw on classic Italian stonework, while modern typography and a red and gold color scheme evoke both the region’s history and the wine’s premium provenance. Photo courtesy of Equator DesignLabel graphics for Co-op’s Irresistible Salice Salentino wine draw on classic Italian stonework, while modern typography and a red and gold color scheme evoke both the region’s history and the wine’s premium provenance. Photo courtesy of Equator Design

In the U.K., supermarket chain Co-op used an exquisitely designed label to tell the story of its Irresistible Salice Salentino wine, a red blend of Negroamaro grapes from Puglia, Italy, which is renowned for its winemaking heritage. The design draws on classic Italian stonework, including the “pumi,” or pinecone, a symbol of prosperity, while modern typography and a red and gold color scheme evoke both the region’s history and the wine’s premium provenance within Co-op’s Irresistible range.

Photography further elevates the perception of premium products by capturing the fine details and artistry. High-quality imagery helps create a visual narrative that enhances the product’s appeal. For example, premium pet food might be photographed in stylish settings that emphasize its high-quality ingredients, while luxury beverages could be showcased in elegant, celebratory environments. Consistent, high-quality visual representation across all platforms supports the brand’s premium positioning, helping to build a cohesive and compelling narrative.

The evolving definition of premiumization in the pet food and beverage industries reflects a broader shift towards sustainability, authenticity, and health. Embracing innovative packaging, leveraging strategic tiering, and utilizing high-quality photography are crucial for navigating these new frontiers. This comprehensive approach not only differentiates products in a competitive market, but also forges meaningful connections with a values-driven consumer base. As the landscape of premiumization continues to evolve, brands that adapt to these changes will be best positioned to thrive in this dynamic market.

Walmart’s Pure Balance pet food bag uses high-quality photography to convey freshness and natural ingredients. Photo courtesy of Equator DesignWalmart’s Pure Balance pet food bag uses high-quality photography to convey freshness and natural ingredients. Photo courtesy of Equator Design

One example of this is packaging for Walmart’s Pure Balance pet food line. The premium pet food bag effectively uses high-quality photography to convey freshness and natural ingredients, showcasing the product’s commitment to health and wellness for pets.

Premiumization goes far beyond just creating visually appealing packaging. For brands looking to launch or expand premium ranges, the key lies in research—developing a deep understanding of consumer preferences and the broader retail landscape. This ensures that every touchpoint, from packaging design to in-store presentation, reflects the product’s elevated status. By leveraging these insights, brands can craft a cohesive narrative that resonates with consumers and distinguishes them in an increasingly competitive market.  PW

Companies in this article
Equator Design
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 01 29 At 12 21 45 Pm
Package Design
FDA's Proposed Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labels: What to Expect and When
From left: By exsenz on 99designs by Vista; by Sasha999 on 99designs by Vista; and label by nestorson on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.
Package Design
Four Trends Shaping Beer and Wine Design in 2025
Bisol1542 and Jeio now include QR codes on their product labels for updated ingredient and nutritional information.
Package Design
Italian Wineries Go Digital to Meet EU Ingredient Regulation
Tropciana's new bottle
Package Design
Tropicana Weathers Blowback from ‘Shrinkquivelence,’ Pack Redesign
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Flexibles
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Primary Image Web
Recycling
Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization
Driven by consumer demand for more sustainable packaging, CPGs turn to new materials such as paper and bio-based/compostable plastic, but higher costs, material complexity, and other limitations may slow adoption.
Walmart’s Pure Balance pet food bag uses high-quality photography to convey freshness and natural ingredients. Photo courtesy of Equator Design
Package Design
Redefining Premium in Pet Food & Beverages Through Packaging
Packaging Equipment AI Copilot Assistant
Digital Transformation
Survey: AI Chat-enabled Packaging Machine Copilots to the Rescue?
Gfu For Pw
Recycling
How2Recycle Releases New Guidelines for Use with Changes to Recyclability for Two Formats in the U.S.
Legacy Equipment & Data Systems Photo
Digital Transformation
Solutions to Legacy Equipment and Data Systems Integration
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER FOR $30!
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Sidel Star Lite R Still Gallery 01
Bottle Base
Sidel's StarLITE-R STILL is a bottle base designed for 100% recycled PET, enabling high-speed production,and compatibility with various bottle shapes and sizes for still beverages and edible oils.
Precision Hinges
BellatRx Inc. Introduces Comprehensive SLAs to Elevate Customer Experience and Reliability
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »