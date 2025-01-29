NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Four Trends Shaping Beer and Wine Design in 2025

Learn how etches and imprints, intricate artwork and photography, playful mascots, and other techniques can be used on your beer or wine packaging to make a lasting impression on-shelf.

Patrick Llewellyn
Jan 29, 2025
From left: By exsenz on 99designs by Vista; by Sasha999 on 99designs by Vista; and label by nestorson on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.
From left: By exsenz on 99designs by Vista; by Sasha999 on 99designs by Vista; and label by nestorson on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.

In the highly competitive beer and wine market, packaging and labels are the first—and sometimes only—chance to make a lasting impression.

As trends in graphic design evolve, they offer fresh opportunities to tell a story, evoke emotions, and convey quality to potential customers. What follows are four of the standout design trends our global community of freelance designers on 99designs by Vista predict will shape the aesthetics of beer and wine in 2025: 

1.Etches and Imprints: A Touch of Humanity

This visual trend celebrates imperfection and authenticity by focusing on the tactile quality of design: it’s all about textures. Inspired by hand-drawn scribbles, smudges, and linocut techniques, this style exudes warmth and craftsmanship, and is perfect for both wine and beer brands.

How to apply it:

●     Incorporate hand-drawn illustrations that feel raw and organic, and avoid a flawless finish. Think smudged ink or charcoal strokes that look as if they might have been drawn straight on to the bottle.

●      Use textured printing techniques that mimic artistic styles like linocuts or etching to elevate details on your packaging design.

●      Pair these elements with natural tones and uncoated paper stocks to reinforce a handmade vibe.

From left: By exsenz on 99designs by Vista; by Sasha999 on 99designs by Vista; and label by nestorson on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.

Why it works: This design trend makes your brand approachable and genuine, qualities that resonate with consumers seeking authentic experiences. A wine label featuring a linocut style print or pen and ink illustration push back against synthetic perfection, successfully communicating heritage and care, alongside aesthetic shelf-appeal.

2. Fine Art to Fine Wine: Packaging as Art

This trend transforms wine labels and beer cans into gallery-worthy masterpieces. By pulling consumers’ attention into intricate artwork or photography on the label, the design itself becomes a centerpiece, exuding a sophistication and elegance that in turn elevates the product inside. From paint-like textures to monochrome photographic prints, wine brands in particular can capture the magic of fine art in new and unexpected ways.

How to apply it:

●      Use simple geometric shapes or borders to frame intricate illustrations or detailed imagery, but don’t be afraid to have elements overlap the edges to capture attention.

●      Choose soft, neutral backgrounds to allow the “framed” design to shine.

●      Pair the artwork with minimalistic typography for a balanced, high-end feel.

From left: Wine label by alezane on 99designs by Vista and wine label by LucaToni on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.

Why it works: This style of label design evokes the exclusivity and refinement of collectible art. This can range from traditional, more classical styles to avant-garde illustrations perfect for craft beer cans, but what is key is that advancements in printing technology make it easy for brands to feature detailed, high-quality reproductions that don’t lose any of the details and textures that make it feel special.

3. Playful Mascots that Amp up Personality

In contrast to the more polished and serious design styles, the trend that elevates hand-drawn mascots embrace humor and whimsy. With bold, simple outlines reminiscent of doodles, these mascots invite consumers to smile and engage with the brand or product.

How to apply it:

●      Create a playful character that aligns with your brand’s personality—and it doesn’t have to be a grape or a hop! Some of the most successful mascots are much more unexpected, with anthropomorphic animals being a firm favorite around the world.

●      Use bold, contrasting colors to make the mascot pop.

●      Keep the design clean and uncomplicated, allowing the mascot to take center stage.

From left: Can design by Wilson8a on 99designs by Vista and can designs by goopanic via 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99design by Vista.
Why it works: Consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that don’t take themselves too seriously. A mascot—especially one that looks as if it might have been drawn in Sharpie— creates a sense of approachability and joy, making this design trend perfect for casual, social occasions where you might be enjoying a craft beer or sparkling wine.

4. Collage and Scrapbooking: Layers of Storytelling

One of this year’s biggest design trends is a structured scrapbook style that captures the nostalgia of scrapbooking and gives it a modern, polished twist. This style thrives on layering, balance, and intentional placement to create a rich, multi-dimensional look that doesn’t overwhelm. Perfect for wine brands looking to stand out from the crowd, this is another trend that captures a hand-crafted, artisanal aesthetic without compromising on modernity.

How to apply it:

●      Layer textures, photos, doodles, and sticker-like elements in a cohesive layout.

●      Don’t be afraid to use sharp color accents to highlight elements of grayscale design.

●      Maintain a balance between playful elements and clean typography to ensure legibility and avoid overcrowding.

From left: Le Chelo label design by leMOTIVE on 99designs by Vista; Big Baby Brewing design by Windmill Designer on 99designs by Vista; and Prize Fighter label by nestorson on 99designs by Vista. Photos courtesy of 99designs by Vista.

Why it works: Collage and scrapbooking are a perfect medium for visual storytelling. A beer label could layer photos of its origin story with playful sketches, while a wine label might use cutouts and highlighted details to evoke a sense of heritage and community, for example.

These design trends showcase the diverse ways beer and wine brands can connect with consumers in 2025. Whether you’re seeking elegance, humor, or layered storytelling, these creative approaches will help your products stand out on the shelf and resonate in ways that remain authentic and true to your brand.  PW

Patrick Llewellyn is CEO at 99designs By Vista

