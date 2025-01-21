Tropicana Weathers Blowback from ‘Shrin-quivelence,’ Pack Redesign

The new 46-oz multi-serve bottle format is smaller and sleeker than the legacy carafe-shaped bottle. But the price was reduced, so it's not a true incident of 'shrinkflation.' More like 'shrin-quivelence' according to Brent Lindberg.

Back when it was owned by PepsiCo in 2009, juice icon Tropicana committed a faux pas with a packaging carton redesign. It backfired, consumers revolted, sales dropped, and the affair became a fundamental case study in how not to handle a packaging design switch.

The company quickly put the genie back in the proverbial bottle, got back into familiar packaging within two months, then went back to the drawing board. The good news was that by 2011, the brand recovered with a well-thought-out, custom, 59-oz multi-serve carafe-shaped clear PET bottle with hefty, premium cap. Lots of focus group-testing was done to arrive at the carafe, and it paid off. Leaving less expensive cartons behind for clear PET, the new bottle reconstituted Tropicana in consumers' minds as a premium product in the category. Over the past decade-plus, the curvy savior of a bottle had grown into an icon of its own, so the ship was fully righted by the time PepsiCo sold Tropicana to private equity in 2021.

Happy ending, right? Other than a blip by way of a size reduction from 59 oz to 52 oz in the intervening years, consumers were happy.

Only, it looks like it happened again. In 2024, Tropicana, replaced its 52-oz, multi-serve carafe bottle with a shorter-necked, 46-oz PET container with a thinner stature and stock, off-the-shelf closure. The smaller single-serve size shifted from a 12-oz to an 11-oz package, also with a revised shape. The company says that the new designs were intended to reduce plastic use, make the bottle easier to pour, and obviate induction sealing consumers needed to remove.

“In both sizes, the cap no longer includes the induction seal therefore is easy to open, without compromising product safety, and contains less plastic: 52% less in the 11 oz and 61% less in the 46 oz,” The Tropicana Company explains on its website FAQ section. “We’ve modernized the product design: this includes a refreshed label to fit the new bottle dimensions and make it easier to find on shelf, as well as new cap colors to create consistency and help differentiate our products. Orange juice will have orange caps, juice drinks green, and any lower sugar products—for orange juice or juice drinks—blue."

Regarding the material reduction element, a more cynical observer might add that the move from custom to stock packaging that uses less material is also cheaper. Regardless the motivation, a consumer jury deliberated and rendered its verdict. They complained that the new multi-serve bottle was harder to pour and didn't look as nice as the old one. Sales dropped by 19% year over year.

So, was this Tropicana blindsided by the reaction? Or was this an expected consumer reaction, but the move simply had too many supply chain and material input benefits to ignore? Maybe Tropicana is hoping to quickly weather the blowback, rip off the Band-Aid, and bounce back as soon as consumers get used to the new format.

I didn't have any luck in reaching out to the company, so I spoke with Brent Lindberg, head of curiosity at packaging design and prototyping agency Fuseneo, about the nationally reported kerfuffle. Full disclosure, Fuseneo designed the recently eschewed carafe, so Lindberg has some historical skin in the game. But he also knows Tropicana, the package redesign game, and can see the bigger picture. And it’s not all negative—if it were anyone else it might have gone less noticed, but Tropicana’s reputation precedes it, resulting in some of today’s blowback. But it’s not all positive, either.

“In my opinion, this was a miscalculation,” he says. “With their majority sale to private equity in 2021, I think they needed to see better margins. I think the numbers drove the decision more than the consumer…. I think there are a lot of positive moves they are making, but I don’t think this was one of them.”

Is it shrinkflation?

The specter of shrinkflation has something to do with negative consumer reaction. And indeed, the single-serve bottle lost an ounce of juice while maintaining the same price. But with the larger 46-oz multi-serve bottle, 6 oz smaller than the legacy 52-oz carafe, that’s not really the case. While consumers are programmed to be distrustful of shrinking pack sizes, reading underhanded motivations into the practice, Lindberg’s math says that’s an unfair accusation for the multi-serve bottle.