NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

“Fit for Purpose” Packaging: As Yet, Not Universal.

Reflect on the evolution of packaging, its increasing automation, and its role in protecting products and influencing consumers.

Ben Miyares
Jan 16, 2025
Ben Miyares
Ben Miyares

I’ve enjoyed learning about, reporting and commenting on packaging advances for 60 years—the last 30 as a contributing editor to Packaging World.

As I approach retirement in 2024, I’ve been thinking about the fantastic advances packaging has undergone in the past six decades, and the people—my wife, family, friends, associates, competitors and coworkers—who’ve challenged and encouraged me to strive to become a “fit for purpose” packaging journalist. “Fit for purpose” is an English phrase defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as “something that does what it was meant to do.”

The following observations reveal that the seeds of my curiosity about and interest in packaging were sewn long before I first was amazed at how a vf/f/s machine could automatically transform a fat roll of film into a slim stream of filled pouches at an amazing 60 ppm. That was 1963. I'm still impressed with the increasing speeds, ingenious workings, and expanding array of packaging and package-related converting equipment that underpins the packaging community today. 

The good people of the packaging community taught me to appreciate packaging as a necessary and noble undertaking: protecting and delivering nourishing foods, health-sustaining treatments and needed commodities to consumers around the world. As the British might say, packaging is “fit for purpose.”  

The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ packaging glossary defines both “package” and “packaging” as “a form that is intended to contain: protect/preserve; aid in safe, efficient transport and distribution; and finally, to inform and motivate a purchase decision on the part of the consumer.” That’s an accurate, if incomplete, definition of packaging. It leaves out all the true wonders of packaging—the mechanical, electronic, robotic, digital, and whatever-comes-next technologies we rely on to convert raw materials and components into millions of identical or, if needed, variable packages while continuously auditing, analyzing and adjusting their own performances with minimal, or, in some cases, no human interface. 

These musings on packaging are merely personal observations drawn from an early and accidental exposure to a narrow range of packaging formats that instilled in me an interest in and respect for packaging’s ability to stimulate creativity even as it continues to evolve in its fundamental “fit for purpose” roles.  

Musing #1: Value-added recycling—In 1947, Tokyo’s Ginza, now a glittering upscale shopping district, was a rude line of bamboo and canvass lean-tos where toy cars made from recycled beer and soft drink cans were sold for pennies. Recently collectors have been paying hundreds of dollars for those made-from-recycled-can vehicles—a testament to recycling’s ability to reclaim and increase the value of PCR containers and packaging materials, no matter how desperate the prospects may seem. The seven-year-old me and my friends played with the toy cars, crashing them to see what kind of drink logos were hidden in the wrecks. The takeaway here is that recycling, whether mechanical or chemical, can continue to add value and utility to previously used packages and packaging materials, if considered creatively.   

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
FDA front of package nutrition label
Package Design
FDA Proposes Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels for Food/Bev
Sterling Anthony
Package Design
Packaging as a Brand-Builder
All Beforeafter
Package Design
Five Secrets to Award-Winning CPG Package Designs
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Sponsor Content
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Ameripen Beauty Web
Recycling
AMERIPEN's Packaging Policy Update & 2025 Outlook
In this annual Q&A, AMERIPEN Policy and Membership Director Rob Keith and the association’s principle lobbyist, Andy Hackman of Serlin Haley, provide updates on current state and federal packaging policy along with insights on what to expect in the coming
Pmmi
PMMI News
PMMI Donates $200,000 to Aid California Wildfire Recovery in Partnership with American Red Cross
Ben Miyares
Package Design
“Fit for Purpose” Packaging: As Yet, Not Universal.
The new laminated structure meets all the technical requirements: it runs well on the sachet lines and efficiently wraps the wipes. With its excellent moisture barrier, it also effectively protects the product until it is used by the consumer.
Bio-based
Dissolvable Skin Care Wipes Pick Compostable Sachets
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
In this e-book, you’ll learn key considerations for vertical and horizontal f/f/s and how to choose between premade bags and an f/f/s system. Plus, discover the pitfalls to avoid on bagging machinery projects.
download
New e-book on Flexible Packaging
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Easy Split Bag In Box From Smurfit Westrock
Eco-Separate Bag-in-Box
Smurfit Westrock unveils the EasySplit Bag-in-Box design to help customers meet forthcoming packaging regulations of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.
Platform for Programming Safety Functions
Rychiger to Showcase Cutting-Edge Packaging Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO Southeast 2025
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »