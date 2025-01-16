“Fit for Purpose” Packaging: As Yet, Not Universal.

I’ve enjoyed learning about, reporting and commenting on packaging advances for 60 years—the last 30 as a contributing editor to Packaging World.

As I approach retirement in 2024, I’ve been thinking about the fantastic advances packaging has undergone in the past six decades, and the people—my wife, family, friends, associates, competitors and coworkers—who’ve challenged and encouraged me to strive to become a “fit for purpose” packaging journalist. “Fit for purpose” is an English phrase defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as “something that does what it was meant to do.”

The following observations reveal that the seeds of my curiosity about and interest in packaging were sewn long before I first was amazed at how a vf/f/s machine could automatically transform a fat roll of film into a slim stream of filled pouches at an amazing 60 ppm. That was 1963. I'm still impressed with the increasing speeds, ingenious workings, and expanding array of packaging and package-related converting equipment that underpins the packaging community today.

The good people of the packaging community taught me to appreciate packaging as a necessary and noble undertaking: protecting and delivering nourishing foods, health-sustaining treatments and needed commodities to consumers around the world. As the British might say, packaging is “fit for purpose.”

The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ packaging glossary defines both “package” and “packaging” as “a form that is intended to contain: protect/preserve; aid in safe, efficient transport and distribution; and finally, to inform and motivate a purchase decision on the part of the consumer.” That’s an accurate, if incomplete, definition of packaging. It leaves out all the true wonders of packaging—the mechanical, electronic, robotic, digital, and whatever-comes-next technologies we rely on to convert raw materials and components into millions of identical or, if needed, variable packages while continuously auditing, analyzing and adjusting their own performances with minimal, or, in some cases, no human interface.

These musings on packaging are merely personal observations drawn from an early and accidental exposure to a narrow range of packaging formats that instilled in me an interest in and respect for packaging’s ability to stimulate creativity even as it continues to evolve in its fundamental “fit for purpose” roles.

Musing #1: Value-added recycling—In 1947, Tokyo’s Ginza, now a glittering upscale shopping district, was a rude line of bamboo and canvass lean-tos where toy cars made from recycled beer and soft drink cans were sold for pennies. Recently collectors have been paying hundreds of dollars for those made-from-recycled-can vehicles—a testament to recycling’s ability to reclaim and increase the value of PCR containers and packaging materials, no matter how desperate the prospects may seem. The seven-year-old me and my friends played with the toy cars, crashing them to see what kind of drink logos were hidden in the wrecks. The takeaway here is that recycling, whether mechanical or chemical, can continue to add value and utility to previously used packages and packaging materials, if considered creatively.