Italian Wineries Go Digital to Meet EU Ingredient Regulation

Italian wineries under the Lunelli Group are using a Markem-Imaje QR solution to avoid unnecessary waste in the name of regulatory compliance.

Lunelli Group prosecco brands Bisol1542 and Jeio have turned to the Markem-Imaje QR technology to provide updated ingredient and nutritional information for each batch of wine they produce, accounting for fluctuations in composition common in wine production, according to Markem-Imaje. This supports the brands’ compliance with Regulation (EU) 2021/2117, commonly known as the “EU Wine Regulation,” which requires brands provide up-to-date and accurate ingredient and nutritional information at retail. It also allows the brands to avoid wasting labels with outdated information if the composition changes.

“Through the innovative Markem-Imaje system, we were able to use all the inventory of labels already in stock, without having to dispose of them and avoiding additional costs for the company, as well as respecting the value of sustainability, which is fundamental to all the brands of the Lunelli group,” says Leonida Fedrigo, production and maintenance manager at Lunelli Group.