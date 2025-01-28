Italian Wineries Go Digital to Meet EU Ingredient Regulation

Italian wineries under the Lunelli Group are using a Markem-Imaje QR solution to avoid unnecessary waste in the name of regulatory compliance.
Lunelli Group prosecco brands Bisol1542 and Jeio have turned to the Markem-Imaje QR technology to provide updated ingredient and nutritional information for each batch of wine they produce, accounting for fluctuations in composition common in wine production, according to Markem-Imaje. This supports the brands’ compliance with Regulation (EU) 2021/2117, commonly known as the “EU Wine Regulation,” which requires brands provide up-to-date and accurate ingredient and nutritional information at retail. It also allows the brands to avoid wasting labels with outdated information if the composition changes.
“Through the innovative Markem-Imaje system, we were able to use all the inventory of labels already in stock, without having to dispose of them and avoiding additional costs for the company, as well as respecting the value of sustainability, which is fundamental to all the brands of the Lunelli group,” says Leonida Fedrigo, production and maintenance manager at Lunelli Group.
The new EU regulation went into effect in December 2023. The Lunelli Group’s response to the regulation, turning to a QR system for adaptable communication with consumers, is part of a growing trend toward smart packaging solutions. Major consumer brands are turning to similar technologies for improved product communication, like the GS1 Digital Link 2D barcode, per Packaging World’s coverage of the Active and Intelligent Packaging Industry Association’s 2023 World Congress.
How does the QR system work?
The wineries use the Markem-Imaje Smartdate X65 thermal transfer overprinting hardware and CoLOS software to create the QR codes for their products. The software ensures accurate product information, while the hardware allows for customized QR printing across different materials, label designs, and colorways.
To provide the most up-to-date ingredient and nutritional information possible, the CoLOS software is integrated with Lunelli Group’s ERP system. This allows production data to be uploaded for each dedicated QR code for the relevant product, accounting for the variations of different label designs.
The Smartdate X65 thermal transfer overprinter further allows for customization for each brand and product, adjusting color to fit each brand, and accommodating both paper and plastic labels.
Combining the CoLOS software, Smartdate X65 hardware, and the ERP system, the wineries can monitor production in real time and print customized QR codes relevant to that batch. This helps Lunelli Group to stay in compliance with regulations while avoiding the waste generated from needing new labels to communicate updated product information.